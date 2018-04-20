Auburn ended any hopes for Baylor to win the NCEA national horsemanship championship by taking a tight win in the events semifinals Friday night at the Extraco Events Center.
Baylor and Auburn tied 2-2 in head-to-head competition but the Tigers won on raw points.
Baylor’s Kaylee Mellott beat Auburn’s Taylor Searles and Baylor’s Charlotte Green beat Auburn’s Kara Kaufmann. Auburn’s Deanna Green beat Baylor’s Abbi Demel while Auburn’s Kelsi Jung beat Baylor’s Katie Davis.
The Bears reached the semifinals with a 4-0 win over Texas A&M as Mellott, Demel, Davis and Green each won their rides.
Baylor dropped a 3-1 decision to Auburn in the reining events quarterfinals.
No. 1 Georgia will face No. 2 Auburn for the team championship at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.