It’s not exactly advanced psychology. In fact, the term that Baylor baseball’s Steve Rodriguez used for the process – “identity identification” – is far from poetic and obviously a little redundant.
But at some point in its season, a baseball team has to peer deep into the clubhouse mirror and ask the question, who are we?
“When guys go down, you’ve got to reshuffle things and organize it, try to figure out who plays best where, and I think that’s what they have really done,” Rodriguez said. “Even when we went up to Oklahoma, Cody Bradford got hurt the day before he was supposed to pitch, and so he wasn’t there. Then we go to Texas, and our star Friday guy gets hurt again.
“So certain things happen, and every team goes through that. We lost our starting outfield early. So we have to kind of shuffle things around so much, and I think our guys have done a tremendous job.”
So, who is Baylor as the Big 12 tournament dawns on Wednesday, with the Bears’ 9 a.m. game against Oklahoma? The Bears are a loose, self-assured team, one in which the players have happily embraced the roles set before them.
Of course, confidence flows freely when you’re winning. Baylor has notched wins in 18 of its past 21 games. That includes five straight series wins, a road series triumph over Memphis as well as Big 12 matchup victories over TCU, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and West Virginia.
It’s a vast cry from last year, when the Bears limped into the Big 12 tournament having lost their final two games of the regular season. They ended up dropping four more – two in Oklahoma City and two more at the Houston Regional – to close the season in ignominious fashion, on a six-game slide.
“This year we’re on a roll … we’ve got the momentum for sure,” said sophomore ace Cody Bradford, who was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year on Tuesday. “We went up to Norman earlier in the year and the outcome wasn’t what we wanted. So to get a piece of them in Game 1 of the Big 12 tournament, I’m super-excited.”
Bradford missed his scheduled start against Oklahoma on March 29, as he suffered a hip flexor injury just prior to the opener of that series. So, the Sooners haven’t seen the left-hander since last season. In Baylor’s viewpoint, that mystery is an advantage in the Bears’ favor.
“It turned out to be a blessing, because I’m fresh and they don’t know what to expect,” Bradford said.
Baylor’s pitching kept the Bears competitive through the first half of the season, even as the BU hitters were still chipping the ice off their bats. The Bears led the Big 12 in both total ERA (3.26) and ERA in conference games (3.63). The staff allowed just 28 home runs in 51 games, fewest in the league as well.
It’s been a tag-team effort between the starting staff and the squad’s veteran bullpen. Bradford, Hayden Kettler and Tyler Thomas have combined for a 16-11 record, but they’ve occasionally been bailed out by BU’s relievers. Seniors Alex Phillips, Joe Heineman, Drew Robertson and Troy Montemayor have provided a “huge” impact in Baylor’s late-season surge, Rodriguez said.
“If they get us a lead, the game is going to be over,” said Montemayor, the perpetually confident closer who sits in a tie at No. 1 all-time at Baylor with 37 career saves. “That’s my mindset. That’s their mindset when I come on the field. Even when (Alex Phillips) comes in or (Kyle) Hill and D-Rob (Drew Robertson) and (Joe) Heineman, those guys, instead of turning it into an eight-inning game, we’re turning it into a five or six-inning game. If we can get our relievers in, that’s the biggest thing right now for us.”
Eventually, the BU hitters came around, allowing those hurlers to protect a lead rather than just try to keep the game close. Beginning with an extra-inning win over Sam Houston State on April 10, the Bears have hit .341 over their last 21 games, raising their team batting average from .252 to .291. They clubbed 23 home runs and averaged just under nine runs per game in that span.
“We’re kind of the sleeper team, I think,” second baseman Josh Bissonette said. “We’ve proved a lot the second half of the season. I think we can beat anybody in the country, honestly.”
Since Rodriguez arrived as coach in 2016, the Bears are 0-4 in Big 12 tournament play. They’ve probably done enough at this point to nab an NCAA tournament spot no matter how it stacks up in Bricktown this week. But they’re not thinking that way. “We still have a lot to prove,” Montemayor said.
At the very least, the Bears have a much different feeling entering the tournament this year. In 2017, the pitching situation looked shaky at the end of the year, as only Montana Parsons was really pitching well among the BU starters. This season, the Bears’ arms are ready to flex their muscle, and the BU batters are swinging free and easy.
“It kind of excites our guys knowing that this is what you play for, it’s postseason,” Rodriguez said. “Your whole season leads up to this, and this is the exciting part of the season, where you get to go out and the whole culmination of the season goes here. I think that’s what our guys are probably most excited about, knowing that they’re probably playing their best baseball right now.”