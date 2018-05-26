It’s not like Cody Bradford pitched badly in 2017.
He did lock down a starting spot in Baylor’s weekend rotation as a freshman, after all. But the long-limbed left-hander didn’t quite grasp his full potential.
“Last year was kind of a big jump onto the learning curve for college baseball,” said Bradford, who tallied a 5-5 record with a 5.52 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 73.1 innings. “Didn’t know what to expect out of high school. Had 14 starts last year, and of those I’d say maybe a handful were quality starts. Where I was able to keep the ball down, locate the pitches that I wanted to and get guys out. The other starts, I left the ball up and got pounded.”
Baylor’s coaches observed that Bradford lacked Big 12-level strength. It wasn’t exactly shocking. Due to an injury, he hadn’t been able to participate in the team’s strength and conditioning workouts the fall prior to his debut season.
So Bradford hit the weights. He made Baylor’s new pitching lab his second home. He concentrated on keeping the ball down.
And he transformed himself.
Bradford grew from a guy who mostly pitched to contact in 2017 and hoped that the defense would make the play behind him, to a dominant ace who dictated the outcome by missing plenty of bats in 2018. As such, he was an easy selection as the Pitcher of the Year on the Tribune-Herald’s 21st annual All-Big 12 Baseball Team.
A lot of college baseball players spend their summers on the field, looking to sand down the bumps and nicks of their game in one collegiate summer league or another. Bradford took a different route. He stayed in Waco, aiming to build up weight and muscle. It was a sweaty, grueling process.
So, for Bradford, it’s been gratifying to see the work make a difference.
“Worked hard over the summer, and came back and had a good fall,” he said. “Then this year I’ve found success by keeping the ball down, keeping the fastball below the knees, and throwing a breaking ball consistently.
“So that’s been the biggest learning thing for me, is having more quality starts than last year. Not just making it into the weekend rotation, that’s not good enough, you’ve got to make quality starts.”
Quality starts? Try stellar starts. Bradford has recorded a 7-5 record with a 2.38 ERA, as batters have hit just .233 against him. In a testament to his added strength (and velocity), he has struck out 86 batters – exactly twice as many as last year – in 90.2 innings.
Bradford stood especially tall in Big 12 games, as his 1.88 ERA in conference action led the league. He tossed back-to-back complete-game shutouts in wins over TCU and Kansas State, becoming the first pitcher in Baylor history to do so.
“When you watch his intent when he’s playing catch in his bullpens, the kind of kid he is with regard to how he approaches everything in life,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said, “from the amazing young man he is to the kind of student he is to what he did for us last year, then he’s able to come in during the summer and do some strength and conditioning with our nutrition (staff) and being able to power through our fall the same way and really take advantage of that Jack Ward pitching lab we have, it’s just really been an unbelievable thing for us.”
Bradford is just the second Baylor player to win the Trib’s Big 12 Pitcher of the Year honor, joining Jason Jennings in 1999.
Player of the Year: Josh Jung, 3B, Texas Tech
Growing up, Josh Jung’s baseball role models included Alex Rodriguez, Albert Pujols and Derek Jeter. You know, some of the best hitters to ever play the game.
Jung obviously has a long way to go to reach the level of those players. But he’s at least on his way.
Jung, the Trib’s Big 12 Player of the Year, demonstrated the hitting prowess of a future big leaguer this season for Texas Tech. The sophomore third baseman currently leads the conference in batting average (.381), hits (86), runs (63), RBIs (73) and on-base percentage (.484), while ranking second in triples (six) and total bases (147).
Part of the reason for Jung’s prodigious production? It’s because he always carries a carefree approach into the batter’s box with him.
“When we get into the box, what we really think is, there’s no such thing as pressure,” Jung told the San Antonio Express-News earlier this season. “I always say it’s nothing you can put your hands on, so it’s not really real. It’s just something you put on yourself.”
Coach of the Year: David Pierce, Texas
Going into the final weekend of the Big 12 season, the Texas Longhorns weren’t exactly blowing everyone away from a statistical standpoint. Texas owned the league’s fifth-best ERA and the sixth-best team batting average.
Leaving the ballpark that weekend, they carried a Big 12 championship trophy with them.
For somehow willing his team to win, UT second-year coach David Pierce is the Trib’s Big 12 Coach of the Year.
As titles go, no one really saw this one coming. Sure, it’s Texas, one of the traditional powers in the Big 12. But the Longhorns had to rely on a bevy of newcomers and freshmen, and didn’t receive a first-place vote in the league’s preseason poll.
And even after winning five of their first seven Big 12 series, the Longhorns still needed to sweep TCU in the final weekend and get an assist from rival Texas Tech, which swept Big 12 leader Oklahoma State, to claim the outright title by a single game.
“Our team went out and won a championship. We weren’t handed anything,” Pierce said. “I couldn’t be more proud of a bunch of guys who fought together. They earned this.”
Newcomer of the Year: Matt Kroon, SS, Oklahoma State
Matt Kroon always had the ability. The Cincinnati Reds certainly thought so, drafting Kroon out of high school in 2015.
What Kroon couldn’t find was a home. After barely seeing the field in his first two college seasons at Oregon and Central Arizona, Kroon gambled on Oklahoma State – sight-unseen.
That act of blind faith turned out better than Kroon could have imagined, as he stepped in as the Cowboys’ shortstop and excelled.
“I just showed up on campus on Day One and said, ‘All right, let’s do it,’” Kroon told the Oklahoman. “I’m really lucky to be here.”
Kroon’s third college stop turned out to be the charm. He is hitting .302 with 11 home runs, 37 RBIs, 33 walks and 16 stolen bases, and he leads the Cowboys with 54 runs scored.
Freshman of the Year: Gabe Holt, IF/OF, Texas Tech
In an age when everybody wants to swing for the fences, Gabe Holt might be a bit of a throwback. His real power is found in his wheels.
Holt acted as the ultimate table-setter for Texas Tech as a leadoff hitter. Not only did he hit .339 and draw 36 walks, but he hit the ground running whenever he reached base. The freshman from Bonaire, Ga., went 27-for-27 on stolen base attempts, leading the Big 12.
That’s not to suggest that Holt doesn’t have any pop in his bat, either. He also tagged five home runs, and part of what attracted Tech coach Tim Tadlock to the young prospect was Holt’s unique combination of bat speed and foot speed.
Plus, he doesn’t waste a step.
“He’s a guy who’s really aggressive, and you’d love to have nine guys who attack the game the way he does,” Tadlock said.