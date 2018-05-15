In a completely unexpected way, Cody Bradford made his mind up about where he wanted to attend college in the parking lot of a Buffalo Wild Wings in Downtown Houston.
Bradford and his father had made the drive from their hometown of Aledo, down to Houston to visit the campus of Rice University. On paper, Rice had everything that Bradford desired – an incredible academic reputation, a proud baseball tradition, a respected head coach in Wayne Graham.
But as Cody and his dad Randy returned to their truck after lunch, they found that the back window had been broken and several items stolen.
“It was kind of like an omen. I was like, ‘Whoa, what’s going on down here?’ ” Bradford recalled. “It was in the middle of Houston, and we went on to the visit to Rice, very urban, and I didn’t grow up in an urban household. My grandparents live five miles away and they have a farm, and I grew up hunting and fishing on their place. I didn’t feel a fit.
“Then I came on a visit to Baylor and it felt like home. I’d been here before, my sister goes to Baylor, my dad went to Baylor. It feels a lot similar to Aledo, the Brazos River is right there that I can go fishing in if I want to. It was just a better fit, and felt a lot more like home to me.”
As Baylor recruiting wins go, this one has amounted to highway robbery. After an uneven freshman year, Bradford has surfaced as not only Baylor’s ace this season but one of the top pitchers in the Big 12. He owns a 6-4 record with a 2.72 ERA, 70 strikeouts and just 14 walks. In 76 innings this year, he has surrendered only three home runs, compared to the 13 he allowed in 73.1 innings a year ago.
In Big 12 games, he’s been even more stingy, with a 4-2 record and a 1.97 ERA, best in the conference.
“Man, he’s been pretty special, hasn’t he?” said junior designated hitter Richard Cunningham. “It’s been fun to watch.”
Not bad for a guy who looked pretty out-of-place (at least from a fashion sense) in his introduction to baseball at age 4.
“I played my entire first year of tee-ball in jeans, because I didn’t have baseball pants,” said Bradford, chuckling at the memory.
Over time, he shed the Levi’s and started giving opposing batters the blues. He always dreamed of playing college and professional baseball someday, but the former didn’t materialize as a legitimate possibility until he attended a select league showcase in Georgia the summer after his sophomore year of high school in Aledo.
“Went there and did well, and college coaches started asking around, saying, ‘Hey, who’s that guy?’ At that point, I was like, ‘Oh, wow. I might be good enough to play in college,’” Bradford said.
Given his family ties to Baylor, he always had an affinity for the Bears. He attended occasional games at Baylor Ballpark with his dad, including Baylor’s 2012 Super Regional against Arkansas.
Making it academically didn’t figure to be an issue, since Bradford was valedictorian of his senior class at Aledo. His older sister graduated in the top five of her class, and Cody said he was partially motivated by a desire to “one-up her.”
“She pushed me and helped me out in high school a ton, and my parents were very supportive in academics. They never pushed me too hard, but always supported me,” he said. “I was just super-driven in high school, and honestly, all I did in high school was academics and baseball. Didn’t really have much of a social life. But that was OK. It paid off, in college.”
He has followed a similar routine at Baylor. However, the lanky left-hander found himself behind the curve a bit from a strength and conditioning standpoint, as an injury in the fall of 2016 prevented him from going through Baylor’s weight training program with the same frequency of his teammates.
He still gained a starting spot in Baylor’s weekend rotation in 2017, as the Sunday finish-the-series guy. He finished with a 5-5 record and a 5.52 ERA in 14 starts, but walked away feeling as though he had been effective in only a handful of those outings.
Baylor’s coaching staff wasn’t worried, though. They thought that with added muscle, Bradford could develop into an ace.
“Coaches said, ‘Hey, if you put on a couple extra miles an hour and get a little bit sharper breaking ball, a lot of the problems you had, giving up so many home runs last year, they’re going to go away, just naturally, with extra strength,’” Bradford said.
Easier said than done, right? Of course. But Bradford wanted to get better, and he tackled the project with gusto. Rather than play in a collegiate summer league, he spent the summer in Waco, lifting five days a week and stuffing his face with as many calories he could stand. He took a little time off for a family vacation, but mostly, the routine was the same.
Get up. Lift weights. Eat. Go to bed.
Lather, rinse, repeat.
“For all seven or eight weeks of summer, I lifted all five days a week, getting up in the morning and lifting, then eating as much food as I could,” he said. “For me, I talked to the nutritionist, and they were like, ‘You know, protein’s good and everything, but you just need to eat everything you can get your hands on.’ It’s been really hard for me throughout my career, even in high school, for me to gain weight, ever. I was finally able to put on about 10 pounds, through the summer and fall combined. But it was grueling.”
When the team re-convened for the fall, Bradford’s buddies couldn’t believe their eyes. Cunningham attributed the pitcher’s ascension to the weight training. Closer Troy Montemayor chalked it up to the knowledge that comes with experience. Catcher Shea Langeliers noticed a more confident persona on the mound.
“I would say the biggest difference wasn’t even the strength, it was the attitude difference,” Langeliers said. “When I got back, Cody was a completely different animal on the mound. Obviously him being a freshman last year, you’re going to be a little nervous pitching in the Big 12, all that kind of stuff. But when I got back and caught him in the fall, it was like, wow, this is a different kid. This isn’t Cody Bradford, I guess he’s still Cody Bradford, but he’s a different guy.”
Before the Bears ever hit the diamond for the 2018 opener, Steve Rodriguez predicted a breakout year for Bradford. And the pitcher has delivered – and then some.
He tossed back-to-back complete-game shutouts in wins over TCU and Kansas State, becoming the first pitcher in Baylor baseball history to achieve that feather in his cap. The last guy to even log consecutive complete games was Jason Jennings, one of the program’s all-time greats, back in 1999.
Bradford also has two games of 10 or more strikeouts this year. Baylor hasn’t had a hurler reach that territory since 2010, when Shawn Tolleson recorded three such games and Logan Verrett had two. Tolleson and Verrett have both pitched in the major leagues since.
“Yeah, that’s some really respected company when you talk about Jason Jennings, and other guys like Logan Verrett,” Bradford said. “Big names at Baylor. It’s a blessing to be able to be part of that group.”
Down the road, Bradford wants to get his own crack at professional baseball. For now, he’s loving life with the Bears. Classes are complete, Baylor is winning, and Bradford feels as comfortable on the mound as ever.
“Last year we started off the season with a 10-game winning streak, and then we just got off of a 13-game winning streak,” Bradford said. “Some of those games were just like, you may not have your best stuff, but the Baseball Gods were saying, ‘Hey, things are going your way. Just keep winning.’ It’s been super fun. The guys are playing loose, the game is very enjoyable right now, and things are clicking.”