After watching No. 20 Oklahoma State slug a Baylor Ballpark-record seven homers, Tyler Thomas could have curled up in the Bears’ dugout in fear of the powerful offense he would be facing Sunday afternoon.
Instead the freshman left-hander pitched like it was his Senior Day.
Mixing his fastball with a devastating curve, Thomas kept the Cowboys off-balance as he allowed two hits and collected a career-high seven strikeouts in five scoreless innings as Baylor closed the series with a 7-3 win in its final home game.
Taking two of three games over the Big 12-leading Cowboys, the Bears (30-18, 11-10) made a significant step toward earning their second straight NCAA tournament berth heading into next weekend’s regular season-ending series at West Virginia.
“It’s a big series obviously,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “You always want to say we played really well down the stretch and I think that’s one of the things they look at is the hottest teams going into it. We can go out and do everything we can to win games, and at that point you leave it in the (NCAA tournament) committee’s hands and let them do what they have to do.”
Oklahoma State (29-19-1, 16-5) looked frightening in Saturday’s 11-6 win by crushing seven homers to snap Baylor’s nation’s-best 13-game winning streak.
It wasn’t a good omen for Thomas (3-2), who had struggled in his previous four Big 12 games as he went 0-2 with an 8.38 ERA and showed little control by walking 15 batters in 9 2/3 innings. But Rodriguez stayed confident in the freshman, and it paid off as he delivered his best performance of the season.
“It’s easy to kind of go, ‘OK he can’t do it’ and then you’ve got to put someone else out there,” Rodriguez said. “I think he had the best chance. His stuff is plenty good enough. It was just a matter of his command. You could tell he got real comfortable today and all of a sudden he just let some pitches go. I think he has a chance to be a really good pitcher.”
Though Thomas walked four batters before he was pulled with no outs in the sixth, he spread them out enough where they didn’t hurt him. He held the Cowboys hitless through four innings before Michael Neustifter and Andrew Rosa singled in the fifth.
But he got out of that jam by striking out Matt Kroon, a major threat who homered in all three games in the series.
“Today was the first day where I came out and cleared my mind and just let everything happen,” Thomas said. “I talked a lot to (Baylor pitchers) Cody Bradford, Hayden Kettler and Kyle Hill about routines and repeating what you do. Today that’s what I did. I cleared my mind, repeated and executed.”
The Cowboys showed their looming power in the eighth and ninth innings when they hit three solo homers off Baylor’s relievers. That just made Thomas’ performance look even more impressive.
“I knew I just needed to keep the ball down and don’t make any mistakes about leaving it up and letting them hit it out,” Thomas said. “I did mix the curveball and fastball up a lot. The first time I threw to the lineup I started with the fastball, and the second time and a little of the third way through I started with the curveball a lot. I just tried to keep them guessing and not knowing what’s coming.”
The Bears wasted no time jumping on Oklahoma State starter Jonathan Heasley (3-5) as Nick Loftin opened the first inning with a single. After Heasley hit Richard Cunningham with a pitch, Andy Thomas drilled a two-run single to right field.
Davion Downey opened the fourth by reaching base when he swung on a wild third strike and moved to second on catcher Colin Simpson’s overthrow at first. Following Cole Haring’s walk, Josh Bissonette advanced both runners with a sacrifice bunt. Downey scored on T.J. Raguse’s ground out before Loftin hit a run-scoring single to give the Bears a 4-0 lead.
The Bears broke it open with a three-run seventh against Oklahoma State reliever Brady Basso.
David Wendzel doubled to open the inning before scoring on a wild pitch. After Basso walked Shea Langeliers, Haring lifted a two-run homer over the right-field fence to give the Bears a 7-0 lead.
“They’re a really good team, but we came out this weekend and just battled,” Haring said. “We’ve been hot lately and we came out and played well and just kept rolling.”
The Cowboys showed their power in the eighth when Kroon hit his third homer of the weekend and Simpson lifted his Big 12-leading 18th homer on the next at-bat against Baylor reliever Kyle Hill.
Carson McCusker blasted another solo homer with two outs in the ninth off Baylor senior closer Troy Montemayor before he forced Cade Cabbiness to fly out to end the game.
Though none of Baylor’s seven seniors started on Senior Day, Rodriguez said they’re still important to the team’s success.
“People don’t realize this but those are some of the keys to our success,” Rodriguez said. “They’re in this dugout and are helping us win in other ways and are doing other things to help us. The attitude they have is knowing this might be their last year in baseball, but at the same time wanting everybody on this team to do well because they’ve been a part of it.”