After five years and three different collegiate stops, Alex Phillips is ready to move on to the next stage of his life.
But this much is certain — that next stage will still involve keeping a watchful eye on the Baylor Bears.
Baylor’s 2018 baseball season unfolded like a speed merchant’s walking lead off first base. It started out slowly, innocently, with no one really paying too much attention. Then — WHOOSH — it took off like a rocket.
Phillips, one of the team’s senior heroes, believes that Baylor couldn’t be set up better for the 2019 campaign.
“I’m really excited. Obviously I think we have the whole lineup returning,” Phillips said, following Baylor’s season-ending 4-2 loss to Stanford at the Palo Alto Regional last weekend. “We have three young starters in Tyler (Thomas), Cody (Bradford) and (Hayden) Kettler, so the foundation is there. The talent is oozing.”
It took some time for that talent to mesh in 2018. Baylor won only three of its first 12 games in Big 12 Conference play, and suffered back-to-back road sweeps at Oklahoma and Texas.
In the first half of the season, the Bears were the master of the tough-luck loss. They suffered 10 defeats of three runs or less in their first 30 games. And Baylor’s blemishes weren’t exactly hidden — they were plainly evident. The pitchers turned in enough good outings to keep the team in games, but the offense just wasn’t getting it done.
Following the sweep to the Longhorns, the Bears found themselves stumbling along at 14-16. To that point the offense had produced just a .252 team batting average, 4.7 runs per game, and 23 home runs in 30 games.
Then — in a snap — the bats awakened, and started making noise.
“It finally clicked. The hitting finally met up with the pitching,” senior closer Troy Montemayor said.
It clicked like cleats walking across a concrete sidewalk. From April 10 onward, the Bears hit .320 as a team, averaged 8.3 runs an outing, and blasted 31 home runs in 28 games.
As a result, Baylor ripped off 23 wins in its final 28 games. That included an incredibly dramatic run to the program’s first-ever Big 12 tournament title.
“When you think of everything this team has gone through, I think we were 15-17 and I put a challenge to our guys to get to 30 wins,” Rodriguez said. “And they did that. … Baylor Nation should be proud of everything they’ve done.”
It started with an extra-inning win over Sam Houston State. Several Baylor players called that rally in Huntsville the turning point of the season, providing a jolt of confidence just when the Bears needed it most.
They carried that feeling with them on a trip to Memphis, a journey that resulted in some tasty ribs at Rendezvous Barbecue and some even more scrumptious victories. That weekend, the Bears scored 21 runs in taking two out of three from the Tigers.
The closing spurt led the Bears to a second straight NCAA tournament appearance under Rodriguez, as they were awarded a No. 2 seed in the brutally-tough Stanford Regional. And though they ended up dropping two of three at Stanford’s Sunken Diamond, falling in tight games to Cal State Fullerton and host Stanford, the BU players walked away feeling like they had laid the groundwork for some majestic architecture to come.
“I think it helps us in a lot of ways,” Rodriguez said after the team’s season-ending 4-2 loss to Stanford. “I hope a lot of the guys coming back are upset. I hope they wear it a little bit. I hope they realize that some of those mistakes are curable, they’re something we can fix and we can continue to get better. I always ask our guys to get 10 to 15 percent better each year. And if we do that, it’s going to be a really fun season next year.”
If Baylor sophomore third baseman Davis Wendzel opts to return to school, the Bears could roll out their entire starting lineup from the Stanford game for the 2019 opener. The Boston Red Sox selected Wendzel, who was draft eligible because he turned 21 in May, in the 37th round of the MLB Draft. He’ll have until July to determine whether to sign or return to Baylor.
First baseman Andy Thomas flirted with .400 the first month of the season before coming back to earth and finishing with a still-stellar .324 average and 34 RBIs. He also tallied a .989 fielding percentage, not bad for a converted catcher.
Second baseman Josh Bissonette (7 homers, 39 RBIs) had a breakout year from a power standpoint, while shortstop Nick Loftin earned Freshman All-America honors in his first year for the Bears. Loftin caulked up whatever hole Rodriguez directed him to, starting the season in left field before eventually settling in at short. Loftin hit .306 with six home runs and 36 RBIs, and topped the team in runs scored with 52. He even pitched a couple of scoreless outings in a pinch.
The outfield dealt with several injuries and occasional defensive lapses. But the group’s hitting prowess progressed, as Cole Haring, Davion Downey and T.J. Raguse all turned in clutch moments at the dish down the stretch. If fourth-year junior Richard Cunningham returns for next year as expected following elbow surgery, he could resume his old spot in center field, thus freeing up the steady-swinging Raguse (.324 in 35 games) to see more action at designated hitter while Haring and Downey man the corner outfield spots.
Behind the plate, All-Big 12 star Shea Langeliers made up for a dip in batting average — he hit .313 as a freshman in 2017 and .252 this year — with still-prodigious power numbers and lights-out defense. Langeliers served as a traffic cop to opposing baserunners, throwing up a stop sign whenever one got antsy and took off for the next base.
Baylor’s weekend rotation has the potential to string up more zeroes than Bill Gates’ W2. Big 12 Pitcher of the Year Cody Bradford was the most improved player on the season, logging a 7-6 record with a 2.51 ERA, 87 strikeouts and just 26 walks in 96.2 innings. He became the first pitcher in school history to record consecutive complete-game shutouts, blanking TCU and Kansas State on a pair of April Fridays. Whenever Bradford took the mound, the Bears felt like they had a great shot to win.
Hayden Kettler (8-4, 3.81 ERA) actually led the team in wins, while freshman Tyler Thomas vacillated between electric stuff and elusive command, averaging both a strikeout and a walk per inning.
Baylor’s most challenging task for next season will be replenishing a bullpen that played an underrated yet valuable role in the team’s run to the postseason. Montemayor tied the program’s all-time saves record before being drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals. Phillips and fellow senior Joe Heineman provided righteous relief, especially late in the season. Those three won’t be easy to replace.
The Bears will get back junior right-hander Kyle Hill, who went 4-1 with a 2.62 ERA in 25 appearances, limiting batters to a .185 average.
Rodriguez and his coaches went pitcher-heavy on their most recent signing class, including inking Robinson High School right-hander Braxton Ashcraft, who could bypass college to enter the pro ranks. The Pittsburgh Pirates took Ashcraft, a former Under Armour All-American, in the second round of the draft last Monday. As the 51st pick, he has a signing bonus slot value of $1.3 million.
Even if Ashcraft goes pro as many expect, Baylor should be able to trot out a sturdy staff. That unit will be helped along by new additions like McLennan Community College’s Logan Freeman and Rockwall Heath’s Anderson Needham, who tossed a no-hitter against Mesquite Horn in this year’s playoffs.
There figure to be bumps along the way. There always are. BU’s departing senior long reliever Phillips said that every fall opens with an awkward, feeling-out period, where guys try to figure out their place.
“Once they get past that stage, it’s just going to be a lot of fun from there,” Phillips said. “And like I said, the talent is there. They just have to put it together and see what happens.”