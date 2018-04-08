AUSTIN – The last thing Baylor expected at the midpoint of the Big 12 race was to free fall into such a huge hole that it will take a major surge to return to the NCAA baseball tournament.
But that’s exactly where the Bears stand after their bats failed to produce again in Sunday’s 4-1 loss as Texas completed a three-game sweep before 5,125 fans at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
The Bears are in a major skid with seven straight Big 12 losses after consecutive sweeps by Oklahoma and Texas.
After winning two of three in their opening conference series against No. 7 Texas Tech, the Bears (14-16) never thought they’d be sitting at 3-9 in the Big 12 with 12 league games remaining beginning with TCU April 20-22 at Baylor Ballpark.
“It’s really frustrating baseball right now,” said Baylor third baseman Davis Wendzel. “We played sloppy and we’re not executing and doing the little things. We’re missing signs. When we do hit it, it just doesn’t go our way. We’re not playing the game the right way. If we just start playing baseball like we know we can we can get back into it. We need to turn it around soon.”
Following Saturday’s 2-0 loss on a cold, blustery day that made it tough to hit, the Bears’ offense didn’t fare much better on a gorgeous Sunday afternoon in the series finale.
Texas starter Blair Henley (5-3) was on his game as he scattered five hits and three walks in seven innings. Baylor got its only run in the second inning when Wendzel powered his third homer of the season over the left-centerfield fence.
“I thought he (Henley) was good,” Wendzel said. “He commanded his stuff and threw strikes. Hats off to him but we should have hit him better than that.”
By the time Wendzel hit his homer, the Bears were already in a hole after the Longhorns (22-12, 9-3) erupted for three first-inning runs off emergency starter Ryan Leckich.
Leckich, a sophomore left-hander, made his first career start for the Bears in 21 appearances after scheduled starter Jacob Ashkinos didn’t feel well enough to pitch before the game.
“What people don’t realize is you have an announced starter and he didn’t feel comfortable today with some things that were going on in his body, and so we have to make an adjustment right away,” said Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez. “It kind of throws a monkey wrench into everything we have planned and what our pitchers have planned.”
Tate Shaw drew a walk off Leckich (2-2) to open the first inning before Masen Hibbeler moved him into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt.
Kody Clemens drilled a run-scoring single to right field before Zach Zubia powered a two-run shot over the left-centerfield fence for his sixth homer of the season.
“He (Leckich) walked the leadoff guy and he’s not traditionally a starter for us,” Rodriguez said. “He came in and actually made some decent pitches that they hit. It’s unfortunate because we couldn’t eliminate all the crooked numbers up there.”
Leckich held the Longhorns scoreless in the second inning before Alex Phillips began a string of four relievers for the Bears. Texas didn’t score again until the eighth when Kyle Hill walked David Hamilton to open the inning before DJ Petrinsky ripped a double to right field to push Texas’ lead to 4-1.
“I thought they did a great job coming in under the circumstances and being able to go through a pretty tough offensive lineup and being able to allow Texas to get only four runs and making sure our offense had a chance to do some damage,” Rodriguez said. “It was just unfortunate because we didn’t get the offense going.”
Trailing 3-1, Baylor had a chance to tie the game in the seventh after Henley hit Wendzel with a pitch and Davion Downey reached on a fielder’s choice. A wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position but Henley struck out Josh Bissonette to end the inning.
Josh Sawyer pitched the final two innings for the Longhorns and allowed a single to T.J. Raguse in the eighth and another single to Andy Thomas with one out in the ninth.
But Sawyer picked up his first save of the year when he struck out Wendzel and forced Downey to ground out to end the game.
“There were some very young mistakes made today and that’s attributed to really just a lack of experience,” Rodriguez said. “As a young team I think we expect that, but unfortunately that process is frustrating. But I know we’re going to continue getting better. It’s a rebuilding process, it’s not rebuilt. That’s one of the things I always remind myself is these kids are doing everything they can.”
The Bears will continue their seven-game road swing with Tuesday’s date against Sam Houston State in Huntsville before traveling to Memphis for a three-game series Friday through Sunday.