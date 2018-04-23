Baylor’s baseball team will open up a four-game road stretch on Tuesday, facing Texas State in San Marcos at 6 p.m.
The Bears (22-17) are in the midst of their most successful stretch of the season, having won eight of their past nine games. They’ll be looking to earn a season split with the Bobcats (21-18-1), as Ty Harrington’s team defeated Baylor, 6-1, on April 2 in Waco.
Neither team has announced a starting pitcher.
Following Tuesday’s game, Baylor will travel to Manhattan, Kan., for a three-game series with Kansas State beginning Friday.