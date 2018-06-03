PALO ALTO, Calif. – By virtue of an 11-5 win over Wright State at the Stanford Regional on Saturday, the Baylor Bears are still breathing.
And in terms of planning, nothing has changed.
Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez plans to start freshman left-hander Tyler Thomas (3-2, 2.77 ERA) in Sunday’s elimination contest against either Cal State Fullerton or Stanford, scheduled for 3 p.m. Central and 1 p.m. Pacific. And, as was the case on Saturday, the rest of the pitching staff will be on call.
“Yes, we’re going to go with Tyler and then everybody else,” Rodriguez said. “It’s one game at a time right now. We’re going to play one game, then we’re going to deal with the next one next.”
The real question is this – who would Rodriguez turn to if the Bears manage to win Sunday’s first game? Cody Bradford and Hayden Kettler started the regional’s first two games, throwing 96 and 87 pitches, respectively. After those two and Thomas, nobody else on the roster has started more than three games this year. Two of those three-start guys are senior pitchers who have settled nicely into bullpen roles – Kyle Hill, who logged 2.1 innings out of the pen against Wright State, and Alex Phillips, who has yet to pitch this weekend.
The best bet is possibly Jimmy Winston (2-0, 2.25 ERA), who has made 11 appearances on the year and two starts. Or Rodriguez could employ a similar plan to last weekend’s Big 12 tournament title game against TCU, when he started Kettler on short rest and had him go two innings before turning it over to Winston and the bullpen.
After all, that game worked out OK for the Bears.
“Oh, you again?”
When Stanford and Cal State Fullerton met in Saturday’s late game at Sunken Diamond, fans would have been forgiven if they viewed it as a rerun.
The Cardinal and Titans are familiar opponents. In fact, the matchup is the fourth-most prolific meeting in the history of the NCAA baseball tournament.
Fullerton has made the NCAA tournament 27 consecutive seasons, second nationally behind only Florida State (41 straight trips). And four times in that stretch the Titans have traveled to Palo Alto to play in the Stanford Regional, including as recently as last year, when they won it.
Lineup flexibility for Coach Rod
Every one of Baylor’s starting nine position players except first baseman Andy Thomas had at least one hit in Saturday’s win over Wright State. That was a nice uptick from Friday’s opener against Cal State Fullerton, when Titans ace Colton Eastman carried a perfect game into the fifth.
Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said that he’s never surprised when the bottom of his batting order bashes around the park with just as much frequency as the top.
“It’s kind of happened all year,” the coach said. “We have moments where the top three or four hitters do their job and then there’s games where you’ll see the bottom half roll out 10 or 11 hits between the three or four of them.
“I just think the first inning is when our lineup is actually defined, with regard to hitters 1 through 3. After that, I have no problem with Andy Thomas being a phenomenal leadoff hitter, because of the type of hitter he is. Shea can do the same thing as a 2 hitter, he’s one of our best bunters, but there’s a lot of things that our lineup can do. It’s just a matter of where it falls in the game that day.”