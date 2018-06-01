PALO ALTO, Calif. – It’s not the ideal path to a Super Regional, but Baylor has overcome a loss to do it before.
In fact, the last time the Bears advanced to the NCAA tournament’s second weekend, they did so after losing their regional opener. At the 2012 Waco Regional, top-seeded Baylor stumbled against fourth-seeded Oral Roberts in the tourney’s opening game, falling, 4-2.
But the Bears proceeded to win the next four in a row, partially helped along by a heroic performance from freshman hurler Austin Stone in a big win over Dallas Baptist. Ultimately, Baylor lost in a hard-fought, three-game series in the Super Regionals to Arkansas.
But obviously it can be done.
Whether the current Bears are caught up on their Baylor baseball history or not, they’re not saying. But after the second-seeded Bears dropped a tough 6-2 game to third-seeded Fullerton on Friday, several players promised that they weren’t dead yet.
The big key, BU coach Steve Rodriguez said, is to not burden themselves with winning four games. It’s about winning one – and going from there.
“You go one game at a time,” Rodriguez said. “You get your best horses out there, you get your offense going, you get your people where they’re supposed to be, and then your athletes have to play. That’s the biggest thing. You win tomorrow, and then you deal with Sunday on Sunday. Just worry about tomorrow, Sunday will take care of itself.”
No words of wisdom after error
Baylor leftfielder T.J. Raguse could be seen barking at himself in the ninth inning. So he didn’t need anyone else to say much.
Raguse misplayed a high pop fly off the bat of Fullerton’s Hank LaForte in the ninth, and two runs scored on the error. Rodriguez said that every player has had a moment like that, and nobody feels worse than the guy who made the mistake.
“I think the one thing, for sure, no matter what I tell him, he’s not going to hear,” Rodriguez said. “When people make mistakes like that, the last thing they’re going to do is wait for someone to tell them they made a mistake. They’re well aware of it.
“The biggest thing I will tell him is make sure you don’t backpedal. And we talk about that on a daily basis. It got up in the wind, he thought he was under it, and I could tell all of a sudden the wind pushed it a little bit further. And he started backpedaling, and that’s what happens. There’s nothing I’m going to tell him that he hasn’t really told himself already.”
‘He’s still a freshman’
Fullerton freshman third baseman Brett Borgogno emerged as one of the Titans’ hitting heroes in the opener. Borgogno went 3-for-4 with a pair of bunt singles and a two-run double.
But if there was any threat of him getting the big head, Fullerton coach Rick Vanderhook nullified that idea pretty quick.
In the postgame presser, Vanderhook praised Borgogno’s production while in the same breath labeling him “the worst bunter in America.”
How so?
“Because he didn’t know how to do it before he got here,” Vanderhook said. “Those weren’t the prettiest bunts in the world. It was a line drive that went right in between a couple of guys.”
Borgogno grinned as his coach spoke, but one also got the notion that he’d heard the barb before. When the press conference finally ended, the game’s top hitter leaned down to pick up a heavy equipment bag and began dragging it away.
“You see, he’s still got his assignment – he’s still a freshman,” Vanderhook said.