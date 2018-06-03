PALO ALTO, Calif. – When Baylor’s Steve Rodriguez tossed out the notion of Alex Phillips playing professional baseball in a postgame press conference at the Big 12 tournament in Oklahoma City, the senior loudly barked out a self-deprecating laugh.
“Hah!” Phillips said. “Hah! Hah!”
Funny thing is, he might have a shot.
After five years and three collegiate stops – Phillips pitched at the University of Arkansas and San Jacinto College before transferring to Baylor prior to the 2017 season – the bearded right-hander may be in the best shape and mindset of his life. Phillips closed out his college career with another gritty, workmanlike effort in the Bears’ 4-2 loss to Stanford at the Stanford Regional on Sunday.
He logged a career-high 5.2 innings of scoreless relief. In his final two appearances, against Oklahoma and Stanford, he worked 11 scoreless innings while allowing only three hits, striking out 10 and walking one.
So, asked again about the prospect of pro ball on Sunday, Phillips took the idea a little more seriously.
“Oh, yeah. I’d love a shot. It’s one of those things, I’ve gotten the hopes up for three, four years of my life,” Phillips said. “I love to play, don’t get me wrong, but I have a plan in case things don’t work out. The last two games I’ve pitched, obviously, I’d like to give it a shot.”
Stanford’s star slugger Andrew Daschbach said that Phillips kept the Cardinal hitters off-balance with his superior spin rate on his fastball, and by effectively hitting his spots on both sides of the plate.
“I think we had three straight innings where it seemed like two or three outs of the inning were pop flies,” Daschbach said. “When you mix in that fastball and you work to both sides of the plate, he has a tight slider, you can be really effective in college baseball with that type of stuff.”
Phillips, ever prescient both in an interview setting or just in casual conversation in the dugout, believes that the reason he was able to excel this season is because he wasn’t fixated on his future in pro ball. College coaches know that the hovering aura of the Major League Draft can be an albatross to draft-eligible players who are looking to impress the next-level scouts.
Phillips, who had minor elbow surgery in January, wasn’t worried about it – and, ironically, it may earn him a paycheck when the three-day draft unfolds beginning Monday.
“I just went out and played for the team,” Phillips said. “I wasn’t thinking about getting drafted – I was just trying to pitch, man. So to do that, with teammates, it has really helped me. Because the past month and a half of the season has been incredible. So we’ll see what happens. But, yes, I would absolutely love an opportunity.”
To which Rodriguez replied, like a wise old dugout owl, “Remember, when a team does well, individuals do well.”
Baylor Ballpark shelved for season
It may cause Baylor’s players to wince if they think about it, but by losing on Sunday the Bears lost out on a chance for a couple more home games in 2018.
With Coastal Carolina, the No. 1 seed of the Conway (S.C.) Regional, getting eliminated, it meant that if Baylor could have rallied to win the Stanford Regional, it could have hosted in the Super Regional round. The Bears would have hosted against third-seeded Washington based on Baylor being a higher seed. In a matchup against second-seeded Connecticut, it would have come down to a bid process, and Baylor officials were confident that they’d win that bid against the Huskies, given their past NCAA hosting experience at Baylor Ballpark.
UConn submitted a bid to host this year at Dodd Stadium in Norwich, Conn., but the Huskies weren’t awarded one of the top 16 seeds.
Saying so long to the 'Old Guys'
It wasn’t necessarily the most creative nickname in the world, but it worked. Several of Baylor’s underclassmen called the Bears’ seven seniors “the Old Guys.”
And whenever a season ends, it’s hard to say goodbye to those Old Guys.
It marked the final time in a Baylor uniform for infielders Tucker Cascadden and Tucker Johnson, outfielder Levi Gilcrease and pitchers Drew Robertson, Joe Heineman, Troy Montemayor and Alex Phillips. Montemayor, in particular, came to Baylor as an unheralded walk-on and leaves tied atop the program’s all-time saves list with former Bear Zane Carlson.
“They are this program. Very special guys,” said sophomore catcher Shea Langeliers. “Obviously we don’t want any of them to leave, we wish they could all come back another year. They’re the hardest-working guys on the team, they’ve given everything they have for this program, and we’re going to love them forever because of that.”