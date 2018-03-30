NORMAN, Okla. – For the first time this season, the Baylor baseball season played an extra-inning game.
But it only prolonged the inevitable – another Big 12 victory for the Oklahoma Sooners.
Oklahoma’s Brady Lindsly ended a tense, back-and-forth game with a walk-off ground-rule double in the bottom of the 10th, sending the Sooners to a 5-4 win over Baylor on Friday night at Mitchell Park. The Sooners improve to 19-10 overall and 5-0 in the Big 12, and take the series from the Bears (13-11, 3-5), with a chance to go for their second straight sweep on Saturday.
Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez called it a “good baseball game” and praised his team’s “great at-bats” throughout the night. But in the end, the Sooners’ 10th hit was the biggest, and proved to be the difference against the Bears, who finished with one less hit.
Senior closer Troy Montemayor (0-1), typically a one-inning guy, pitched the final three frames for Baylor. In the 10th, the Sooners broke through the Mayor’s force field with a two-out rally.
Kyler Murray, the former Texas A&M football player, tagged a single through the left side, then flashed his phenomenal speed in swiping second base to move the winning run into scoring position.
That’s when Lindsly delivered, pounding a deep fly ball to the gap in right-center. The ball fell in on the warning track and bounced over the wall, ending the game.
Baylor staked its starting pitcher Hayden Kettler to an early 1-0 lead. In the top of the second, Andy Thomas led off by reaching on a bobble from OU starting pitcher Devon Perez. The Bears added a single from Davion Downey and, later, a two-out RBI single up the middle from Josh Bissonette.
Oklahoma got to Kettler in the third, bashing four hits on its way to scoring three runs. That included Brandon Zaragoza’s two-run double down the right-field line, making the score 3-1, OU.
The Bears flashed their muscle in tying the game in the top of the fourth. Shea Langeliers led off the inning by crushing a no-doubt solo home run over the left-field wall. The bomb extended Langeliers’ team lead to six home runs on the year. He hit 10 last year in 55 games.
Baylor wasn’t done in the inning. Two batters later, Cole Haring drilled his own solo shot to left-center, tying the game at 3.
The Sooners pushed back ahead in the bottom of the fourth. Oklahoma’s Kyle Mendenhall and Cade Cavalli banged back-to-back two-out singles to put the Sooners up, 4-3.
The score remained 4-3 until the eighth, when Baylor mounted another rally. Thomas worked a one-out walk. After a Langeliers flyout, BU’s Downey connected for a single to center. Then Haring came through again, whacking a single past OU’s Zaragoza at shortstop and into left field for the game-tying hit.
Kettler tied a career high with seven strikeouts, while walking only one and yielding seven hits in 6.2 innings. He was replaced by Joe Heineman in the seventh.
The Bears will try to salvage a win in the series in Saturday’s 4 p.m. finale. Junior right-hander Jacob Ashkinos (3-2, 2.72) draws his first weekend start for Baylor, while Oklahoma will counter with right-hander Nathan Wiles (1-1, 4.68).