SAN MARCOS — There’s no truth to the rumor that that Baylor baseball team stopped by the San Marcos Outlet Mall on their way to Texas State University. And yet the Bears still went shopping at the gap.
Baylor banged out seven doubles and put together its biggest single inning in nine years in thumping the Bobcats, 17-5, on Tuesday night at Bobcat Ballpark. The Bears exploded for 11 runs in the seventh, sending 15 batters to the plate, producing nine hits and four walks. The game ended after the seventh due to the 10-run rule, which was in effect.
It was Baylor’s biggest inning since 2009.
Cole Haring came through with a career-high three hits and five RBIs in the win for Baylor (23-17), but he was one of many hitting heroes for the Bears on this night. Davis Wendzel went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, while Nick Loftin, Richard Cunningham, Andy Thomas, Davion Downey and Tucker Cascadden all had two hits apiece.
Texas State led 4-2 after two innings before the Bears pushed ahead with a four-run fifth. Loftin and Cunningham strung together a couple of doubles to get the rally going, and Thomas later chipped in an RBI single and Haring smacked a two-run single.
But that inning was just a walk on the treadmill compared to the hike that came in the seventh. Baylor sent 10 batters to the plate and scored nine runs before Texas State (21-19-1) even recorded the first out of the inning.
Haring had a single, a double and three RBIs just in the seventh inning alone, while Wendzel also had two hits in the inning.
Jimmy Winston (1-0) tallied the win on the mound for the Bears in relief of starter Ryan Leckich. Winston gave up one run in 3.1 innings, striking out one and walking none. Kyle Hill logged two scoreless innings to close it out for his first save of the year.
Now winners of their past seven in a row and nine of their past 10, the Bears will travel to last-place Kansas State (17-23, 3-12) for a three-game series starting Friday.