The best way to track Oklahoma State baseball Saturday afternoon was by satellite.
The No. 20 Cowboys sent balls flying out of Baylor Ballpark at an alarming rate as they crushed seven homers en route to an 11-6 win over the Bears.
The Bears’ nation’s-best 13-game winning streak ended following the Big 12-leading Cowboys’ home-run explosion. Their seven homers were the most ever hit by an opponent at Baylor Ballpark since it opened in 1999, and were one shy of the eight homers hit by the Bears against UTSA in that ballpark-opening season.
“You’ve got to give them a lot of credit,” said Baylor designated hitter Richard Cunningham, who hit Baylor’s only homer. “Squaring up on the ball isn’t an easy thing to do, and they got mistakes up in the zone. They’re a really talented offensive team. I thought we scrapped and fought really hard from an offensive standpoint. We were a couple of swings away from evening the game up multiple times.”
The Cowboys (29-18-1, 16-4) evened the series at a game apiece following a 13-5 opening win by the Bears (29-18, 10-10) on Friday night. Baylor’s final home game of the season is set for 1:05 p.m. Sunday, and a win over the Cowboys would go a long way toward an NCAA tournament berth.
“This is probably our biggest series of the year,” said Baylor reliever Alex Phillips. “They’re all pretty big, but where we are in the season this is a pivotal moment. All the guys are pretty upbeat and we’re ready to go tomorrow. We want another crack at it, so it should be a bloodbath.”
With the wind gusting out, it was a hitter’s day and the Cowboys took advantage of it as Trevor Boone blasted three homers, Colin Simpson two, and Matt Kroon and Michael Neustifter one apiece.
All seven Oklahoma State homers came in the first five innings, and it appeared they would have a shot to catch Oklahoma for the most ever in a Big 12 game. The Sooners blasted 11 homers against Kansas State in 2009 to match the Big 12 record set by Oklahoma State against Chicago State in 1999.
It looked like an extension of batting practice for the Cowboys as they started going deep from the start against Baylor starter Hayden Kettler (6-4). He gave up seven hits and nine earned runs in 3 ⅓ innings as the Cowboys opened up a 10-3 lead. Six of Oklahoma State’s seven hits off Kettler were homers.
“Hayden was just missing more up,” said Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez. “It’s a team that strikes out a lot. When you look at their statistics they will swing and miss. But if you don’t get it above or below their bats, they’re going to hit it a long way and they did. They’re a very powerful team.”
Kroon got the Cowboys’ offense rolling in the first inning with a one-out single before Simpson started the home run parade by belting a two-run shot to give the Cowboys a quick lead.
The Bears tied it in the bottom of the first as Shea Langeliers drilled a two-run double to the right-center field alley after Nick Loftin doubled and Oklahoma State starter Carson Teel (7-2) walked Andy Thomas.
But the Cowboys opened the next four innings with homers beginning with Boone’s shot over the left-field fence in the second. Kroon kicked off the third inning with another homer to left. Following Simpson’s walk, Boone powered a two-run shot over the center-field fence to give the Cowboys a 6-2 lead.
Cunningham opened the bottom of the third with a homer, but the Bears couldn’t stop Oklahoma State’s longball onslaught.
Neustifter jump-started the fourth with a homer over the left-field fence. After Ryan Cash reached on an error and Kroon walked, Simpson blasted a three-run homer for his Big 12-leading 17th of the season.
“In the hotter games, it just gets better and better to hit,” Cunningham said. “You get that southern wind blowing out to the north. Earlier in the season, you’re facing gale-force winds blowing straight in, so you’re trying to hit the ball hard on the ground. This time of year, we’re trying to get the ball elevated because you can send it a long way.”
Nick Loftin’s run-scoring single cut Oklahoma State’s lead to 10-4 in the fourth, but Boone opened the fifth with his third homer. After giving up that shot, Phillips settled down and didn’t give up another run in 4 ⅓ innings.
“Making pitches is the big thing,” Phillips said. “The one home run I did give up, you get down 2-0, throw a fastball down the middle and they hit it. They’re a very good team. They make you pay for mistakes, that’s just what happened today. My slider obviously was working really well, and just with their approaches I think it matched up nicely.”
The Bears tried to chip away at the Cowboys’ lead as T.J. Raguse hit a run-scoring double in the fifth and Cole Haring hit a run-scoring single in the seventh. Though the Cowboys only out-hit the Bears 12-11, the longballs made the difference.
Phillips’ long relief stint kept the Bears’ bullpen fresher going into Sunday’s game. Freshman Tyler Thomas (2-2, 2.68 ERA) is the likely starting pitcher for the Bears.
“Tyler Thomas is going to bring it,” Cunningham said. “I have a lot of confidence in him. I think this is one of those games that’s going to define his freshman year and so we’re going to get behind him and he’s going to give us a great effort. We’re going to do what we’ve been doing offensively. We’re going to attack and score a lot of runs.”