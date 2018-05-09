Lately the only thing that has stopped Baylor’s hitters is the game-shortening run-rule.
Not surprisingly, the Bears pulverized Prairie View A&M on Wednesday night, scoring 10 runs in the first two innings on their way to a 13-0 win in seven innings at Baylor Ballpark. It’s the 12th straight win for Baylor (28-17), which is averaging 10.7 runs per game during the streak.
It also marked the second run-rule win over the visiting Panthers (13-35) in two days, as Baylor blitzed Prairie View, 18-1, on Tuesday night.
Some of the run totals have been ridiculous during this streak – 17, 18, 16. And yet Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez is less consumed with those mammoth numbers, and more excited about the little bits of execution – the commitment to the right approach – that led to them.
“They’re banging balls up the middle of the field,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “They’re not trying to hit home runs. They’re worrying about execution. I think we got away from it a little bit today, but overall they’ve been focusing on execution and they’re reaping other benefits because of that.”
Even before the first pitch was ever released, the odds didn’t stack up well for Prairie View. The Panthers’ starting pitcher was junior right-hander Caleb Rozypal, who entered the night with a 12.56 ERA and an opponents’ batting average of .389.
To that end, the Bears came out hacking, as Nick Loftin and Richard Cunningham both nestled line-hugging doubles into the left and right-field corners, respectively. That set the tone, and Baylor put the game away an inning later everybody and his brother banged a hit in a nine-run second.
“It seems like it’s kind of been the trend lately, starting hot,” Cunningham said. “I think it takes the pressure off of everyone. Offensively, you kind of wait to see what a guy’s got. Until that first hit comes along, you say, ‘Man, is he really good?’ If you start the game off that way, it takes the pressure off everyone, and you go, ‘OK, this guy is hittable, we can do this as a squad.’”
The first three batters of that inning padded their averages with hits, with Josh Bissonette driving home a pair of runs when he rattled a hit into the right-field corner and dashed around the bases with a triple. Bissonette added a second two-run hit later in the inning on a single, finishing 2-for-3 with four RBIs on the night.
“Yeah, that is a pretty good day (in the second inning alone),” Bissonette said. “Any time I get to come out here and play baseball with my brothers, it’s a fun opportunity. But, obviously, putting up some numbers on the board, individually and as a team, it’s always a good confidence booster.”
Jimmy Winston opened the game on the hill for the Bears, and delivered three straight hitless innings. Rather than let him stick in the game and try to chase a no-hitter, Rodriguez went to the bullpen, stressing that after last week’s layoff for final exams that his pitchers just needed some work.
“That’s why we played these games is we need to get guys innings,” Rodriguez said. “We need to get them out there and competing and having everybody go out and pitch, because it’s timing, it’s rhythm, it’s release points, it’s all that, your swing plane. All that stuff plays a big factor into things when you’re competing in games. So, we just wanted to make sure everybody got a chance to get out there and focus on things.”
Ryan Leckich, Kyle Hill, Drew Robertson and Troy Montemayor worked a scoreless inning apiece, limiting the Panthers to only four hits for the day, all singles. Winston (2-0), who was making just his second start in 10 appearances, picked up the victory, striking out one and walking one.
Baylor tacked on a pair of runs in the fifth, scoring on Davis Wendzel’s bases-loaded walk and an Andy Thomas sacrifice fly. The Bears added a 13th run in the bottom of the sixth when Tucker Johnson smoked a pinch-hit RBI triple to the gap in right-center.
Cunningham went 3-for-4 to lead the team at the plate, while Loftin, Thomas, Davion Downey, Cole Haring and Bissonette all had two hits each.
Now the competition will crank up, as Baylor welcomes in Big 12-leading Oklahoma State for its final home series of the season, beginning Friday.