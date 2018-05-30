The television reference may be a little dated now. Honestly, the show ended 11 years before he was even born.
Nevertheless, Richard Cunningham has been posed the question a few times: Were your parents hard-core fans of “Happy Days” or what?
Cunningham doesn’t get annoyed when people ask. It’s not really his nature – a good-natured smile is his default expression. No, he explains, his name has nothing to do with the old hit TV show from the late 1970s and early ‘80s that featured Richie, Fonzie and the gang. He’s actually named for his maternal grandfather.
“I don’t think they realized what they were getting themselves and me into,” Cunningham said, laughing.
On some level, though, Cunningham is that character famously played by Ron Howard. He’s the All-American guy, the boy next door, the bookish student, the friend to everyone. He’s the rare college athlete who will actually greet the media by name. Plus, as Baylor’s junior designated hitter, Cunningham is a vibrant part of the Bears’ team, despite toiling away with an injury that forced him to pack his glove away in mothballs this year.
“That’s what kind of kid he is,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “When a young man has an injury like that and he has the ability to still contribute in so many ways – in the dugout, off the field, on the field with the way he’s doing it, it just kind of tells you some of the intensity he has and the willingness to win.
“He’s an older guy on our team, so that’s one of the great things about it. He carries some experience, carries the ability to kind of relax in high-stress situations.”
Cunningham is a fourth-year junior in terms of eligibility but has already earned his undergraduate degree in finance while finishing the first year of work on his MBA. Yet at age 23, he still hasn’t played the game of baseball as long as some of his younger teammates. That’s because his parents strategically waited before allowing Richie and his siblings to try any sport that required more finesse.
“So my dad loved baseball, but he was going to make sure we were functional athletes before we ever stepped on a baseball field,” Cunningham said. “So he was very strategic – we played soccer and gymnastics, before we were able to do anything with hand-eye coordination. We had to figure out how to run around first before we played baseball.”
So, no tee-ball, no postgame popsicles. But once Cunningham finally got his first crack at the diamond at age 8, he was hooked.
A few years later, he joined his first travel-ball team, eventually latching on with the Austin Wings organization. At Stephen F. Austin High School, he made a name for himself as a hustling, hard-hitting outfielder.
Colleges took notice. Many of Cunningham’s friends assumed he would end up signing with Texas, given the campus’ proximity to his backyard. Plus, his mother Betty worked as the varsity cheer coach at UT from 1988-97.
God had other ideas, Cunningham said.
“I of course grew up a Longhorn fan, absolutely love University of Texas, the traditions they have there, the success they have, what an incredible university that is,” Cunningham said. “But when I came on my visit to Baylor, there was just something special about this place. I could feel the spirit in the air, there was a faith aspect to this place that I wanted a part of when I was in college.
“Not saying UT doesn’t have that or other colleges don’t have that, but Baylor possessed it thoroughly. I wanted a taste of that. I could see it in the men that were here, the people I knew were going to be mentors in my life. I got that and more.”
Initially, though, he had to sit and watch. Cunningham arrived at Baylor in the fall of 2014, and was met by a glut of outfielders. The team’s depth in the outfield – the 2015 Bears featured Logan Brown, Adam Toth, Kameron Esthay and Darryn Sheppard, among others – prompted then-head coach Steve Smith to approach Cunningham about redshirting his first year.
It was a humbling request. Cunningham desperately wanted to play. There were times that season as Baylor struggled to win games that he wrestled with being nailed to the bench, silently asking himself, can I help? I could help, couldn’t I?
In retrospect, though, he’d do it all over exactly the same way.
“Quite frankly, Coach Smith did me a big favor,” Cunningham said. “I think he saw early on that I might have been able to play. I might have been able to play and have success, but he saw early on that this kid has a really bright future but he needs more strength, he needs more time for the game to slow down.”
Then Baylor fired Smith following the 2015 season, and hired Steve Rodriguez from Pepperdine as his successor. Cunningham and the rest of the BU holdovers weren’t sure what to think. Many were nervous if their scholarships would be honored.
When Rodriguez and his staff showed up, the message was clear – your old statistics and past game film don’t matter. We’re going to judge everyone based on what we see in practice.
“It was the most incredibly fair thing. He didn’t owe that to us,” Cunningham said. “It ended up being one of the biggest blessings ever, because all of us were able to go out and take a breath of fresh air and say, ‘OK, we’re safe. We’re good. This man has our best interest in mind, even though he doesn’t know us.’ He’s just a good, quality, fair man. It ended up being an amazing blessing. Look where the program is now, just three short years later.”
Cunningham won Baylor’s starting spot in center field in his redshirt freshman season of 2016. In 51 starts, he hit .287 with 40 runs scored, five home runs and 26 RBIs. His five triples that year ranked second in the Big 12.
Cunningham’s 2017 season was partially interrupted by a broken index finger on his left hand. He ended up missing just seven games, however, and increased his statistical production across the board, finishing with a .306 average, five homers and 29 RBIs.
In many ways, Cunningham’s progression each season has mirrored the steady improvement the Bears have made as a program under Rodriguez. This year marks Cunningham’s best year yet at the plate – as he owns a career-best and team-best .344 average along with 44 runs, nine home runs, 38 RBIs, a .552 slugging percentage and five stolen bases.
The way that the Baylor player described it almost conjured up images of “The Matrix” – everything in the game has slowed down, he said.
“Everything is moving so fast as a young freshman that all of the sudden it slows down a little bit each year,” he said. “More and more it becomes familiar, and you start to see the game in a different way. … All of the sudden I have new tricks and gimmicks when I’m at the plate or at the field, whatever it may be. I have a new understanding, a new way to have success. That’s what it seems like every year, I take a big step.”
Cunningham’s big year has arrived in spite of a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow, suffered early in the season. The injury has prevented him from taking his usual perch in center field. But he’s eternally grateful that he was cleared to at least hit, because he couldn’t imagine not being a part of the Bears’ late-season hysteria, which includes last weekend’s run to the Big 12 tournament title.
“I was wrestling with it earlier this season – Man, am I ever going to play outfield again?” said Cunningham, who plans to have surgery on his elbow after the season. “This is the classic baseball injury, what does the future look like? But then (God) says, ‘Hey, trust me.’ We won a Big 12 championship, you’re getting to DH, you’re still having a blast, you’re still a huge part of this team.
“So it’s one of those deals where it might not be your own plan, but it was an even better plan. We got a dogpile on Sunday, so how about that? I could have never fathomed that.”
If Cunningham’s fence-clearing drives weren’t impressive enough, consider this: He excels even more in the classroom. He’s a regular on the Dean’s List and the All-Academic Big 12 Team, and last year won the Big 12’s Baseball Scholar-Athlete of the Year honor.
“Rich is an incredible teammate, an incredible human,” BU pitcher Alex Phillips said. “He’s way bigger than baseball. He will do incredible things beyond baseball. He’s a dear friend, and it’s awesome having him on the team. He’s great on the field and he’s also great off the field. That’s what is so cool, you kind of get the best of both worlds with Rich. He’s just an awesome human being. Can’t say enough.”
At this point, you may be ready to introduce your daughters to Cunningham, but that ship has sailed. Another reason he’s grateful that he came to Baylor is because he met “the girl of my dreams” here, a fellow finance grad that he plans to marry “whenever she’s ready.”
Cunningham has a shot to get drafted when the MLB Draft gets rolling on Monday. If that happens, he’d happily pursue a pro career. If not, he’ll be equally satisfied with returning to Baylor for his final year of eligibility.
It’s kind of a nice place to be. “I’m at a lot of peace with regard to whether or not I get drafted,” he said.
Whatever happens, he’s got more baseball to play for the 2018 Bears. After Baylor was announced as headed to the Stanford Regional on Monday, Cunningham – looking as relaxed as possible in a backward Big 12 tournament championship cap and a pair of flip-flops – rose from his seat and high-fived some teammates, rapidly chatting with them about the Bears’ upcoming next step.
Goodbye gray skies, hello blue: Richie Cunningham is living his happy days.
“It’s been the most ridiculous and fun ride I’ve been a part of,” he said. “The way these older guys, whether it be fifth years or fourth years, they’ve led. The way the young guys, these sophomores and freshmen, have bought in, it’s been so cool to watch it develop. You start 14-16 and everybody is starting to say, what’s our identity as a team, who are we as a team?
“We know we’re good, we know what we’re capable of, we’ve seen it all year long even since the fall. But to see it come to fruition this last stretch has been such a blast, and to see everyone kind of take their own role, it’s been special.”