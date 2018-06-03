Whenever you find yourself waiting in line, it’s always a thrill when your name is finally called.
Guess what? It’s even better when you’re right near the front of the line.
The Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft gets underway on Monday in Secaucus, N.J. For a pair of ballplayers with local ties, it figures to be a pretty exciting process, as they’re expecting to get selected early in the draft.
Robinson High School senior Braxton Ashcraft could be an early-round pick, if professional scouts expect he’ll sign. The same goes for McLennan Community College catcher Josh Breaux, who is ranked by several scouting services as the draft’s top-ranked junior college prospect.
Ashcraft has hovered on scouts’ radar for a couple of years now, partially based on his ability to light up the radar gun. The 6-foot-5 right-handed pitcher – who also doubled as a third baseman for the Rockets – touched 95 miles an hour on the gun with his fastball this season, said Rockets head coach Bryan Kent. He routinely hums it to the plate in the low 90s.
“There was rarely a weekend or a day where I didn’t have some communication with scouts about Braxton,” Kent said. “They always wanted to know where and when he was pitching, how much he was going to pitch. And it didn’t bother me one bit. … I think they see what everyone else sees – a 6-5 kid who’s extremely athletic, very gifted in all phases, with a magical arm. Plus, he’s worked to take that talent to where he is.”
Kent, a Robinson alum, went through the draft process himself back in 2001, though “on a much different level than Braxton,” the coach said. He said he tries to give his young protégé the space that he and his family needs to make their own decision regarding Ashcraft’s future, while still being available to answer any questions.
Ashcraft certainly oozes with potential. Baseball America ranked him as the draft’s No. 45 overall prospect earlier this year. The reigning Super Centex Player of the Year, Ashcraft registered a 11-1 mound record this season with 103 strikeouts in 70.1 innings. He also contributed a .391 batting average with 33 runs, three home runs and 26 RBIs.
Whatever happens, Ashcraft figures to be in a pretty good spot. He signed with Steve Rodriguez’s Baylor team in November 2017, so his fallback option is secure.
“No doubt, he’s in a fantastic situation,” said Kent, who already has one of his former Robinson players in the minor leagues in Zac Law, a member of the Tampa Bay Rays organization. “It’s one of those win-win situations. Either he’s going to go experience pro baseball, an opportunity that a lot of people don’t get. Or he’s going to get to go to a really good school in his backyard, where his friends and family can watch him play, a program that has had a great year.
“He’ll continue to grow in whatever situation he’s in, but he really can’t lose.”
MCC’s Breaux also should go off the board early in the draft. MCC head coach Mitch Thompson said that he wouldn’t be surprised if Breaux gets selected late in the first round or possibly in the supplemental round between rounds 1 and 2. Thompson said he’d be “shocked” if his sophomore slugger hasn’t been taken by the third round.
“He has a very good chance to be the No. 1 juco player taken, which is pretty exciting,” Thompson said.
There’s no truth to the rumor that Breaux hit a splash-down home run that landed at Waco’s Hawaiian Falls this season, but it wouldn’t be that hard to believe. The fences at MCC’s Bosque River Ballpark certainly couldn’t contain his drives, as he hit 18 bombs to go with a .404 batting average, 61 runs scored and 69 RBIs.
“Baseball scouts grade players on a 20 to 80 scale,” said Thompson, who briefly served as a pro scout prior to taking the MCC job in 2014. “Josh has two major power tools. He has 80 power with his bat, and then he’s an 80 with his arm. Those are two unbelievable power tools that you just can’t teach.”
Breaux also can rely on the experience of having gone through the draft process before. Last year, the Houston Astros took the slugging catcher in the 36th round following his freshman year with the Highlanders.
Breaux was disappointed with that outcome, but Thompson convinced him not to worry.
“I told him the pro clubs didn’t have any real history on him,” Thompson said. “Then he went off to the Cape Cod League in the summer, played with some of the best players in the country, hit like .280 with six or seven home runs. Then what he’s done this year as a sophomore is just icing on the cake. … Those scouts are going, ‘Oh, wow, this is a real-deal kid.’”
Should Breaux opt to pass on whatever professional team selects him, he will merely move on to the University of Arkansas, where he signed in November.
MCC has produced seven draft picks in the past two years, including having the most catchers taken of any two or four-year college in America in that span, including Breaux last year. The Highlanders have also produced more drafted outfielders in the past two drafts than any other school but UCLA.
Besides Breaux, other Highlanders who have drawn interest from pro scouts include Bailey Horn, Tristen Bayless, Logan Freeman, George Callil and Dylan Neuse. Horn, a West product, may be downgraded by scouts due to an injury.
Another Central Texas high school player who might warrant a draft pick is Temple’s T.J. Rumfield. A Texas Tech signee, Rumfield is a three-time offensive MVP of his district who hit .477 with 13 doubles, three home runs and 33 RBIs as a senior. He also logged a 5-2 record with a 1.39 ERA on the mound.
Over at Baylor, Davis Wendzel stands out as the Bears’ most attractive draft prospect. Wendzel is just a sophomore, but is draft-eligible because he turned 21 on May 23.
But Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez thinks that his slugging third baseman could build his stock even more if he returns.
“The way I always describe it to him, you don’t have leverage, it’s not a negotiation if you’re not willing to say no,” Rodriguez said. “He’s in an amazing spot where they’re going to have to really overpay him to be able to get him out of a place where he’s doing a phenomenal job and he loves being here.
“That’s one of the things that is great, and that’s one of the thing that he knows, our team is so young and the opportunity for us to do something really special next year with all these talented kids and the class that we have coming in, it’s a really great opportunity for all of us. And then at that point, I think he has a chance to be a first-round pick along with Shea (Langeliers) next year.”
Richard Cunningham, a fourth-year junior outfielder, may have a chance to play professional baseball in his future. The question swirling around the 23-year-old Cunningham is this – will a team be willing to spend a pick on a player who has elbow surgery on the horizon? Cunningham tore his UCL earlier this year, which prevented him from playing in the field, though he has contributed a .344 average, nine home runs and 38 RBIs from the DH spot.
“Those are those things where it’s just about what a team wants to do, and honestly what Richie is wanting to do,” Rodriguez said. “Will a team draft him, have him get surgery and then see what they have afterwards? I don’t know. It’s going to be up to him and Richie, and we’ve told Richie that we have a spot for him back here. … Every one of our coaches and players would love to see him back.”
Rodriguez also believes that several of his senior pitchers could get a draft call, specifically Alex Phillips, Troy Montemayor and Drew Robertson. “That’s one of the things that is great – they all have their degrees, and it’s not really going to cost a professional team anything. Give those guys an opportunity to go out there and do some really fun things,” Rodriguez said.
The Major League Draft starts Monday, as the first 43 picks (first-round and compensatory) will be televised at 6 p.m. on the MLB Network. The remainder of the draft will be streamed on MLB.com on Tuesday and Wednesday.