Even in the midst of their sudden surge, the Baylor baseball team has had to deal with a litany of injuries.
So when some of the walking wounded finally lick their wounds and return to the pack, it’s a gratifying feeling. Almost like Christmas morning, right, Coach?
“It’s more Christmas for the kid,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said “For us as coaches, you know they’re going to come back and that they’re going to be OK, it’s a matter of a countdown for us. But that’s the exciting part for them, being able to come back. Their energy level changes, they get excited about playing again, they can’t wait to get to the field. They just exude energy when it comes to the excitement they have about the game and being able to play.”
Rodriguez knows what it feels like to spend more time in the training room than on the diamond. At various stages of his own playing career at Pepperdine and later in professional baseball, he endured nagging hamstring injuries.
And having to sit and watch when you’d rather play and contribute to your team’s pursuit of victories is its own special kind of hell.
“When you’re injured and you’re trying to come back, you feel so disconnected from the team,” Rodriguez said. “Just because you’re doing everything you can and you don’t really feel like you can help a team. It really does cause some separation anxiety.”
Fortunately for a few of those previously banged-up Bears, the anxiety is dissipating. Junior Richard Cunningham has battled hamstring and elbow injuries this year, but has still been able to contribute in recent games at the designated hitter spot. Alex Phillips and Joe Heineman, a couple of BU’s veteran pitchers, have also recently returned from the disabled list to bolster the Bears’ Big 12-leading pitching staff.
“I can’t tell you how big of a blessing it is that I can still hit,” said Cunningham, who is hitting .314 with three doubles and a triple. “I’d be going crazy if I was completely sidelined right now. So the fact that I can still contribute in any capacity, whether it be from the dugout, cheering my guys on, contributing from a DH role, getting hits where we need them here or there, getting around the bases. That’s been a saving grace knowing that I’m going through this, but knowing that hitting is still there.”
Phillips, a senior pitcher who played for the University of Arkansas and San Jacinto College before transferring to Baylor, has served his occasional penances on the injured list in his career. He redshirted the 2016 season after recovering from Tommy John surgery, and missed the first four weeks of this season after undergoing a scope on his right elbow “to clean up some junk,” he said.
Now he’s back. He made his first appearance in last weekend’s Big 12-opening series with Texas Tech, then started and pitched a pair of scoreless innings in Tuesday’s 5-2 win over Dallas Baptist.
“Any time I can get a zero for my team, that’s the main reason I’m here,” Phillips said. “I love being out there helping my team as much as I can. Really, the first outing I had, the support I get from my teammates whenever I can’t be out there, doing everything I can to get back, and whenever I’m finally out there and to see the support my teammates give me, it’s a great, great feeling.”
Reigning Big 12 pitcher of the week Cody Bradford said that getting players like Cunningham, Heineman and Phillips back into the mix “adds some hype to the team.” Presumably, that can only help as the Bears, who have won eight of their last 10 games, look for a second straight Big 12 series win this weekend against Kansas (13-8, 0-3).
The Jayhawks were on the dustpan end of a sweep by Texas last weekend. But Phillips, among others, has been preaching to his younger teammates the importance of not underestimating the visitors from the Sunflower State.
“This is more basketball Kansas than football Kansas,” Phillips said.
Last weekend, the Bears served notice that they could be a contender in the Big 12 race after taking two of three from the defending league champion Red Raiders. So as the Jayhawks roll into Waco, the Bears want to maintain that same opportunistic mindset.
“I think we understood that all the success we had (last year), it had long-term effects with regard to getting to go to a regional,” Cunningham said. “We did a lot of that success on the (back) end, so this year we said, ‘We want to host a regional, we want to win the Big 12. We’ve got to do it early. We want to do it on the front end.’
“So the first weekend was, let’s set the tone and let the Big 12 know and ourselves know that if we want to accomplish those goals, it has to be done weekend one.”