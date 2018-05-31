A year ago, as the Baylor baseball players gathered to board the bus for the NCAA’s Houston Regional, they all sported new cowboy boots. The day before, BU coach Steve Rodriguez took the team on a shopping spree, courtesy of a postseason gift line item in the budget.
The idea was that the Bears would (figuratively) use their boots to do a little butt-kicking, a little tush-stomping, a little line-dancing right on into the Super Regionals. Instead, their season ended before the boots even had a chance to get broken in good – as Baylor lost its first two games at the regional to Texas A&M and Houston by a combined score of 25-8.
This year is different, and not just in Baylor’s choice of footwear. The Bears boast a different attitude as they venture to Palo Alto, Calif., for the Stanford Regional, beginning Friday against Cal State Fullerton. Rodriguez admitted that in 2017 his team probably was satisfied with just making an NCAA regional, with ending the program’s five-year playoff drought.
Not so this time around. Baylor is hungry – and better yet, well-equipped to hunt for what it needs to satisfy that hunger.
And yet it’ll still be hard.
“Last year was a great learning experience for our guys,” Rodriguez said. “I think for some of them, they were just happy to be there. I’ll be honest with you. This year, it’s a different mentality with these guys, and I’m pretty excited to see where it takes them.”
No team in the NCAA field should feel better about the way it’s playing than Baylor (36-19). Beginning with an extra-inning win over Sam Houston State on April 10, the Bears closed the year with 22 wins in 25 games. They’ve won six in a row entering the NCAA tourney, including an inexplicable 6-5, 11-inning win over TCU in the Big 12 tournament final.
“It’s a great feeling when you step on the field with the way you’re playing that you know you’re going to have a chance to win every game,” pitcher Alex Phillips said. “Having fun, this dugout, the guys that are with us right now, they’re just incredible teammates. Having fun really helps. I know it’s kind of a cliché, but if you watch us in the dugout, and I’m sure you guys have, we’re just having a blast out there. That really lets the people get loose and the people play better throughout the whole game.”
Baylor has also benefited from clearly defined roles. The weekend rotation is firmly entrenched behind sophomore left-hander Cody Bradford, sophomore right-hander Hayden Kettler and freshman lefty Tyler Thomas. The batting lineup looks as strong and healthy as it’s been all season, and BU is drawing contributions from up and down the order. Four savvy seniors have carried the bulk of the load for the bullpen – Phillips, Joe Heineman, Drew Robertson and Troy Montemayor.
Nevertheless, the Stanford Regional sets up as a rigorous test. The host Cardinal (44-10) were installed as the No. 2 overall national seed by the NCAA. Stanford’s pitching staff doesn’t bend easily, with a 2.85 team ERA, and the Cardinal batters frequently supply ample run support, with a .283 team average and 54 home runs on the year.
Third-seeded Fullerton (32-23) is a “pesky team,” Rodriguez said, that excels at the traditional West Coast style of baseball. The Titans pitch and field well, and are aggressive on the basepaths.
Of course, running on BU catcher Shea Langeliers is an ill-advised strategy for Baylor opponents. The sophomore boasts a catapult where his right arm should be, having thrown out 23 of 33 attempted base stealers this season.
Teams sometimes still try to test Langeliers, but it seldom works out well.
“If they’re able to do it, great, but obviously the percentages are not going to be in their favor,” Rodriguez said.
The pitching matchup for Friday’s opener tantalizes as one of the most enticing in the tournament. Fullerton right-hander Colton Eastman (9-3, 2.26 ERA) ranks as one of the top prospects for the upcoming Major League Draft, while Baylor will counter with Big 12 Pitcher of the Year Bradford (7-5, 2.38), who is coming off a shutout of Oklahoma last time out.
“He’s just done a phenomenal job. He’s had some bumps along the way,” Rodriguez said of Bradford. “But because he’s such an intelligent young man, he’s learned from every one of those. So that’s why we’re going to get another great start out of him on Friday. As long as we can score some runs off Eastman, we should be OK.”
If it gets a lead, Baylor can’t let it slip away. In last year’s regional opener against Texas A&M, the Bears jumped out to a 4-2 advantage after five innings, courtesy of a grand slam from then-BU senior Aaron Dodson. But the Aggies crushed BU’s hopes with a five-run sixth, as the Bear bullpen couldn’t extinguish the fire.
“Last year we had a great opportunity with Doddy’s grand slam, we got up 4-2,” second baseman Josh Bissonette said. “We just weren’t able to close it out. This year I think we’re a better finishing team. And I know that if we take the lead early and rely on our pitchers, we’ve got Bradford and Kettler and T-Thom and obviously the old guys. I’m pretty confident going into this field.”
And the Bears should be confident. Are they capable of winning the regional? Absolutely.
Are Stanford or Fullerton capable of winning it? Undoubtedly. Therein lies the biggest lesson the Bears took out of last year’s NCAA experience.
“Going into an experience like that last year in a tournament against some really good teams, you realize that every team in your regional is going to be very good,” Rodriguez said. “They’ve done something throughout the year to warrant the ability to play in postseason. So everybody has talked about how difficult this regional is, and you’re going to have to beat good teams along the way. You just are.”
Bear Facts: Collegiate Baseball announced its All-America teams on Thursday, selecting BU catcher Shea Langeliers as a second-team honoree and pitcher Cody Bradford as a third-team selection. It’s the first time since 2000-01 that Baylor has had players honored by the publication in consecutive years. Last year closer Troy Montemayor was recognized. … If Baylor beats Fullerton on Friday, it will play at 10 p.m. Central on Saturday against the Stanford-Wright State winner. If the Bears lose, they’ll face the loser of the other game at 5 p.m. Central Saturday in an elimination contest. … Baylor will be trying to win its first regional since 2012, when the Bears won the Waco Regional and advanced to face Arkansas in the Super Regional round before losing.