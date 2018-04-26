He may not know about it, but the New York Yankees’ new slugger is finding unlikely sympathy in Baylor’s dugout.
It’s been a relatively quiet start to the season for Giancarlo Stanton. The import from Miami has five home runs, but he’s toiling along with a .213 batting average while striking out in 33 percent of his at-bats.
“It’s a grind, and you look at Giancarlo Stanton, who’s struggling right now, but there’s, like, 140 games left for him,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “So once he gets hot, that team is going to be pretty impressive. That’s the thing – you just can’t look at it. Trust me, I bet he’s a guy who is getting paid a lot of money and he’s pressing a little bit. That’s how easy it happens. You get frustrated and you want to keep trying harder.”
Rodriguez knows of what he speaks. He’s been around the game most of his life, but he’s also seen the first-hand evidence of the Bears’ hyperactive energy earlier this season.
Back when the hits were sparse, Baylor’s players seemed to pack every failure and bring it to the batter’s box with them, like a carry-on bag. Too many Bears were overeager in their approach, seemingly wanting to get a week’s worth of hits all at once.
Rodriguez and the BU coaches encouraged the team’s hitters to relax and eliminate the self-inflicted pressure they were feeling. Now the Bears (23-17 overall, 6-9) are on the upswing again.
Baylor is hitting .313 with 77 runs scored in its past 10 games, nine of which were BU wins.
“I think sometimes when they do a lot of things and work on things, they don’t always see results right away and they get frustrated,” Rodriguez said. “I think that’s one thing that I’m proud of, that we as coaches continue to harp on it and they as players continue to work on it. (Tuesday) night was kind of like a boiling point, where it all just happened, every execution that we did actually seemed to work for us. That was good to see.”
Boy, did it ever work. In a 17-5 run-rule win over Texas State in San Marcos, the Bears motored to 11 runs in the seventh inning. It was the program’s most prolific scoring inning since 2009.
What’s more, it wasn’t like the Bears banged out a couple of grand slams in the outburst. In fact, they didn’t hit a single home run in the inning, as hitter after hitter just concentrated on making contact, trying to put something in a gap and keep the baserunners moving.
“What I really enjoyed about (the inning) was the execution that our guys were really focusing on,” Rodriguez said. “It wasn’t a matter of where they were just going up there swinging. A lot of different situations came up during that inning, and whether they’re trying to get runners over, execute with a guy on third base, less than two outs, there were a lot of different things that were executed in that inning.
“That’s what I was relaying to them. When they were just focused on execution, they were able to reap some of the benefits.”
It’s not just the Baylor batting order that is getting it done of late. The Bears’ pitching staff has displayed a fair amount of consistency throughout the year, and ace Cody Bradford is coming off arguably his best start of the year in last week’s 6-0 shutout win over TCU. No. 2 starter Hayden Kettler also didn’t allow a run against the Frogs, and Rodriguez likes what he’s getting out of his bullpen, from veteran Alex Phillips as the perfect “bridge guy” – or long reliever – to the likes of Joe Heineman, Drew Robertson, Kyle Hill and Troy Montemayor on the back end.
This weekend’s foe Kansas State (18-23, 3-12) is bringing up the caboose in the Big 12. The Wildcats have been swept in three of their five conference series, but showed some signs of life in late March when they snatched two of three from Texas for their only series win in league play.
“It’s going to be windy, like it always is, it seems like,” Rodriguez said. “We just need to make sure we play our baseball game. They’re going to be tough, just because they’re playing at home, they’re playing on turf. If we play like we did (against Texas State), and just focus on our execution, I really like our chances.”
Bear Facts
BU junior second baseman Josh Bissonette missed the Texas State game with some shoulder soreness, but Rodriguez said he should be ready to play against K-State. Bissonette ran hard into the Baylor Ballpark wall while chasing a foul ball last Sunday against TCU. … Davis Wendzel has reached base in a career-high 29 straight games, Baylor’s longest streak since 2013, when Lawton Langford had a 35-game streak. … Baylor will be looking for its first series win vs. K-State under Rodriguez, as the Bears last won a series against the Wildcats in 2015, Steve Smith’s final year at the helm.