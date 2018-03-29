NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma’s pitching started well, and finished even better.
Oklahoma pitcher Jake Irvin opened the game with 5.2 hitless innings, and the Sooners’ relievers closed the door on Baylor’s threat of a rally in the ninth. Oklahoma took the opener of the three-game series, 4-2, at Mitchell Park on Thursday.
Irvin, a 6-foot-6 junior righthander, made it tough on Baylor’s batters from the start. He faced the minimum through five innings, and didn’t surrender a hit until Lance Loftin doubled with two outs in the sixth.
“When you’ve got a guy who is 6-6, and throwing 91 to 94, dropping his slider in whenever he wants, it was impressive,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said in a postgame radio interview. “You’ve got to tip your hat. He did a great job, being that tall and that athletic, it was fun to watch. … I thought our guys did a great job and hit the ball hard. We were unlucky in some spots … but we were one swing away from tying it up, and a double away from taking the lead.”
Baylor (13-10 overall, 3-4 Big 12) did threaten to steal a comeback win in the ninth. OU freshman reliever Levi Prater plunked Baylor’s Richard Cunningham in the square of the back with his one and only pitch of the game. The Sooners then turned to junior Austin Hansen, who picked up a key out with a strikeout of Shea Langeliers before BU third baseman Davis Wendzel dumped a single into center.
Then Andy Thomas loaded the bases when he slapped a grounder up the middle. Sooners second baseman Kyle Mendenhall made a great stab to keep the ball in the infield, but his glove flip to second to try to get Wendzel was late, and so was OU’s attempt to get Thomas at first.
However, that’s all the drama that Baylor could muster. Hansen struck out Cole Haring for the second out, then left-hander Braidyn Fink — OU’s third pitcher of the inning — came on to supply a game-ending punchout of pinch-hitter Tucker Johnson.
“We just didn’t get the swing we wanted,” Rodriguez said. “We’ve got to come back and get them tomorrow.”
Irvin set the Sooners (18-10, 4-0) up for the victory with a splendid starting outing. He allowed only two hits and one run in eight innings, striking out seven and walking one. Irvin improved to 5-0 with the victory.
Meanwhile, Baylor’s normal series-opening ace Cody Bradford missed the chance to match Irvin, as Rodriguez held the sophomore left-hander out after Bradford tweaked his groin and hip in practice on Wednesday night. Bradford’s status is slated as day-to-day, but Baylor is likely to hold him out until facing Texas next week.
Kyle Hill (2-1) started in Bradford’s place, and surrendered seven hits and three runs to the Sooners in 3.2 innings. Oklahoma jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first by smacking a pair of hits, the second an RBI single from Kyler Murray, a two-sport OU athlete who formerly played quarterback at Texas A&M.
The Sooners extended the lead to 3-0 after four innings. Baylor finally broke up the no-hitter — and the shutout bid — in the sixth. Freshman Davion Downey worked a hard-fought walk off Irvin, and eventually scored from second base on Loftin’s RBI double.
Baylor also picked up a run in the eighth when Haring smacked a leadoff double and later scored on a Tucker Cascadden sacrifice fly.
The Bears will try to deliver Oklahoma its first loss of the Big 12 season when the series resumes at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Hayden Kettler (3-2, 2.72 ERA) will get the starting assignment for Baylor against Oklahoma right-hander Devon Perez (3-0, 2.01).