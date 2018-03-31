NORMAN, Okla. – A Big 12 season that started with such promise is trending in the wrong direction for Baylor.
Oklahoma pitchers Nathan Wiles and Dylan Grove muted Baylor’s bats again in taking a 5-1 win on Saturday at Mitchell Park, giving the Sooners the series sweep. In fact, Oklahoma (20-10, 6-0) remains perfect through two conference weekends, its best start in conference play since opening at 8-0 in the old Big 8 in 1984.
One reason for the Sooners’ early dominance is a pitching staff that has just doesn’t have many bad outings. Oklahoma has yielded three runs or fewer in 11 of its last 16 games.
Baylor (13-12, 3-6) scored just seven runs on the weekend in being swept in a series for the first time since mid-April 2016 against Oklahoma State. The Bears have dropped each of the past two series to Kansas and Oklahoma after opening league play by taking two of three from nationally-ranked Texas Tech.
The Bears’ only run in the finale came on Tucker Cascadden’s two-out single in the second.
Cascadden’s knock tied the game at 1, but the Sooners reclaimed the lead for good in the bottom of the second. BU starter Jacob Ashkinos (0-2) gave up a pair of doubles in the inning, including Tyler Hardman’s gapper to right-center that plated Kyle Mendenhall.
The game got away from Baylor in the fourth, when Oklahoma launched a pair of home runs off Ashkinos, who was making his debut in Baylor’s conference rotation. Cade Cavailli had a two-run blast to left field, and Steele Walker propelled his own two-run four-bagger deep over the right-field wall. That extended OU’s lead to 6-1.
Baylor’s best chance to rally came just an inning later. The Bears loaded the bases with no outs when Josh Bissonette was hit by a pitch, followed by singles from Cascadden and Nick Loftin. However, the Bears got nothing to show for that ideal table-setting opportunity. Wiles escaped the inning by retiring Richard Cunningham on a strikeout and Davis Wendzel and Andy Thomas on flyouts to center.
Baylor’s Game 3 starting pitching struggles continued. Ashkinos gave up six runs in 3.2 innings, surrendering seven hits while striking out one and walking three. Five of the hits he allowed went for extra bases.
Cascadden went 2-for-3 in the nine hole for the Bears, the only BU hitter with a multi-hit day.
The Bears will come back home for a pair of nonconference games – against Texas State on Monday and Lamar on Tuesday. Then they’ll return to Big 12 action with a three-game series at Texas starting Friday.