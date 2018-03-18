Over the course of the weekend, the Texas Tech fans who visited Baylor Ballpark occasionally chanted, “Raider … Power!” In the first two days, the Baylor fans sometimes responded by mockingly yelling “Power!” following Tech’s myriad pop-ups and strikeouts.
On Sunday, the Red Raiders got the last laugh.
Eighth-ranked Tech removed the silencer from its bats and pounded six Baylor pitchers on its way to an 11-4 victory in Waco. The Red Raiders (17-5 overall, 1-2 in Big 12) salvaged a win out of the series after the Bears claimed the first two games.
After Baylor had limited the Big 12’s top hitting team to just 12 hits and two runs through the first two games, the Red Raiders exacted their revenge in the finale. Tech smashed 13 hits on Sunday and cracked double digits in the run spot on the scoreboard for the seventh time this season.
“We did a lot of good things today, but we also did some bad things,” Baylor first baseman Andy Thomas said. “The walks, we’ve got to cut down on them. We know that, everybody knows that. I thought we hit the baseball well. I think we had nine hits and four runs. Sunday, that may get you wins sometimes.”
Despite the Game 3 loss, the weekend was a big one for Baylor (10-7, 2-1). The Bears’ series victory was their first over a Top 10-ranked foe since taking two of three from No. 10 TCU on May 13-15, 2016.
“Shoot, we took two of three from a pretty good team,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “That’s one thing I told our guys, sweeping is very difficult, because you upset some people and they come back with a little more intensity and a little more focus. They want to make sure they don’t get swept.
“We did the same thing to them last year. I think we scored five or six in the ninth to end up beating them. So I just want our guys to make sure they put their best foot forward at all times. The first two days we did a great job offensively, defensively and especially on the mound. Today we just gave them too many free bases, and allowed that offense to get going.”
Baylor’s pitchers walked 11 Tech batters on the afternoon, including 10 in the first five innings.
The Red Raiders broke open a 3-3 game with a five-run fourth. Three different pitchers — Tyler Thomas, Luke Boyd and Ryan Leckich — tried to stem the tide for the Bears, to no avail. In fact, when Leckich entered the game, he was promptly met by a towering two-run home run to right from pinch-hitter Zach Rheams, Tech’s first longball of the weekend.
Texas Tech matched its run total from the first two games in the first inning. Thomas, Baylor’s freshman starter, struggled with his command, and the Red Raiders made him pay. Thomas hit leadoff batter Gabe Holt with a pitch and later walked Clay Koelzer before Grant Little came up big, belting a two-run double to the gap in right-center field.
“Tyler wasn’t at his sharpest today by any means, but what’s amazing, I’m going to use the biggest cliché ever, he needs to really trust his stuff with regard to how good he is,” Rodriguez said. “He has a low-90s fastball, a drop-off-the-table breaking ball and a really good change-up. When those three pitches, at least two of them are on, he’s really good.
“That’s the biggest thing for us. We have enough confidence in him to throw him out there against Texas Tech on a Sunday. I don’t know if he understands the value of that, and that we think that much of his stuff. So I want him to be able to take heart in that, and understand that we think he has stuff that’s good enough. I want him to think the same thing.”
Shea Langeliers made sure that Tech’s lead would be short-lived. Baylor’s slugging sophomore catcher curled a two-run home run that ricocheted off the foul pole in left in the bottom of the first. The ball appeared to be drifting foul off the bat, but Langeliers’ body English must have coaxed it back toward the field of play for his third homer of the season.
The Bears relied on another round-tripper to take the lead in the second. Josh Bissonette took a big bite out of a Ryan Shetter fastball, depositing it some 369 feet over the left-field wall for a solo shot and a 3-2 BU lead.
But the Tech pitchers mostly subdued Baylor after that inning. The Bears scored just once more, on Tucker Cascadden’s RBI single up the gut in the fourth.
One bright spot for Baylor in the loss was the continued scorching hitting of Thomas, who went 3-for-3 and upped his season average to .421.
“You go through streaks in baseball where you hit the ball well, you don’t. I’m just on a high right now hitting the ball well, seeing it like a beach ball. It’s fun,” Thomas said.
The game marked the end of a season-long seven-game homestand for Baylor. The Bears will travel to Dallas Baptist on Tuesday before returning home for their second Big 12 series with Kansas next weekend. The Bears went 5-2 on the homestand.