MORGANTOWN, W.Va — Soon enough, the Mayor will likely be Baylor’s all-time saves king. For now, he’ll have to share the throne.
As he’s done so many times before, Baylor senior Troy Montemayor came on in the ninth inning to slam the door on a BU victory, as the Bears defeated West Virginia, 4-1, on Friday to even the teams’ final regular-season series at a game apiece. In doing so, Montemayor notched his 37th career save, ascending into a tie with Zane Carlson as the all-time leader in program history.
“It’s unbelievable, I have no words,” Montemayor said. “I never thought I’d come this far. I just want to see the team win, so if I can come in and do my job and help the team win, that’s all I want to do.”
Montemayor also ascends to No. 2 all-time on the career Big 12 saves chart. The right-hander from San Antonio Reagan is tied with Carlson (2000-04) and former Texas pitcher Corey Knebel (2011-13) with 37 saves, behind only the 41 notched by UT’s Huston Street from 2002-04.
When Steve Rodriguez arrived at Baylor prior to the 2016 season, Montemayor was coming off a relatively pedestrian freshman year in which he had a 4.18 ERA in 14 appearances. But throughout fall practices, the coach noticed that even when BU’s batters made contact against Montemayor, it was rarely good, solid contact.
“When we first saw him, he would go through intrasquads, go through the games we play against ourselves, and he would go through three innings with very limited pitches,” Rodriguez said. “We would say, ‘My gosh, is there something there that we’re not seeing?’ That’s when of course we started learning about spin rate and stuff like that, learning what kind of pitcher he is, understanding his ability.
“So now you go, OK, what’s the best role for him to make him successful and our team successful? We found a great role for him, as he’s now tied for the overall record for saves. I’m very happy for him, he’s earned it, every one of them. Now we need to get one more.”
Of course, in order to get a save, first you’ve got to get the lead.
As was the case in Thursday’s opener, Baylor (31-19 overall, 12-11 Big 12) struck first on the scoreboard thanks to a two-out hit from second baseman Josh Bissonette. Shea Langeliers opened the second inning by stroking a single through the left side of the infield. He moved to second base on a sacrifice bunt, advanced to third on a groundout, and then scored when Bissonette crunched a single into center field.
West Virginia (27-24, 9-14) tied the game two innings later, capitalizing on a one-out walk and an RBI single from Ivan Gonzalez.
But Hayden Kettler installed a roadblock to the Mountaineers’ path to the bases. The BU starter bounced back from a rough outing last weekend against Oklahoma State to turn in a quality start. He gave up only that one run and scattered six hits over his five-inning stint, while striking out three and walking two.
“(Kettler) kept the ball down today, did a really good job,” Rodriguez said. “He kept them off-balance, forced them to swing early in the count. There was some times where he kept the ball up, walked a guy or whatever, but I thought he really got on top of the baseball and let the baseball do the work. His changeup was moving really well, so I’m really happy to get him back.”
In the fifth inning, Baylor pushed a pair of runs across to take the lead for good. T.J. Raguse and Richard Cunningham singled off Mountaineer reliever Kade Strowd (4-6), and then Davis Wendzel sent them plateward when he scorched a deep fly off the center-field wall for a two-run double.
The Bears extended the lead to 4-1 in the eighth when Nick Loftin worked a four-pitch walk and later scored on a Mountaineer error.
Baylor again received quality relief work. Kyle Hill struck out three batters in a two-inning scoreless stint, and Drew Robertson added a perfect eighth to set up Montemayor for the finish.
As has sometimes been the case, it wasn’t a clean getaway for Montemayor. WVU’s Braden Zarbinsky reached on a two-out error by Loftin, and then Brandon White followed with an infield single.
But Montemayor seems to thrive on the pressure of such tight moments, and he finally sealed the deal by whiffing Darius Hill, one of the Mountaineers’ top hitters.
For the second straight day, West Virginia employed an all-hands-on-deck approach to its pitching duties. The Mountaineers used 10 different pitchers in the game, including five who recorded one out or fewer.
With the win, Baylor assures itself of no worse than a .500 finish in conference play. The Bears will try for their fourth straight Big 12 series victory in the regular-season finale at 11 a.m. Central time Saturday, an hour earlier than originally scheduled. West Virginia plans to start B.J. Myers, who started Thursday’s opener and worked three innings, while Baylor will counter with freshman left-hander Tyler Thomas, who is coming off his best start of the year.