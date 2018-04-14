MEMPHIS – Baylor let a lead slip away, and couldn’t make a comeback of its own, as Memphis gathered a 7-2 win on Saturday at FedEx Park.
The Tigers (12-24) evened the series at a game apiece, and managed to defeat BU’s ace Cody Bradford.
Baylor led 1-0 until the fifth inning, when Memphis rallied for four runs to seize control for good. The Bears (16-17) banged out 10 hits in the game, but weren’t able to convert on many of their scoring chances. Baylor left 10 baserunners stranded in the loss.
“We just had a hard time of stringing hits together,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “They capitalized on some mistakes and strung some hits together and put us on our heels.”
Bradford (3-4) held the Tigers in check for the first four innings. But Memphis found its groove in the fifth, smacking four hits off the BU sophomore left-hander to push to a 4-1 lead.
Baylor scored its initial run in the second on a Josh Bissonette RBI single, following up hits by Andy Thomas and Cole Haring. However, as Rodriguez noted, the Bears weren’t able to link up many of their hits in that way, a stark contrast from Friday’s opener, in which they ripped a season-high four home runs.
Memphis chased Bradford from the game in the sixth. Keith Stepter followed up a Kyle Ouellette double by connecting for a two-run home run to increase the Tiger lead to 6-1. Bradford suffered the loss, giving up 10 hits and six runs in 5.2 innings. He struck out three and walked one.
Stepter went 3-for-3, scoring two runs and driving in two.
Levi Gilcrease delivered an RBI single in the ninth to account for the second run for Baylor. Haring and Nick Loftin each had two hits, the only BU batters with multi-hit outings.
Memphis starter Jonathan Bowlan (1-5) picked up his first victory of the year, working out of trouble by striking out seven BU batters in 6.1 innings. He scattered six hits and walked two.
The Bears and Tigers will conclude the three-game series at 1 p.m. on Sunday.