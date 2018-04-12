Over the course of a four-month college baseball season, those midweek contests can sometimes feel like throwaway games. In the grand scheme of things, does a random win over Prairie View A&M or Sam Houston State really matter?
Baylor’s players would wholeheartedly contend that they do. To that end, they’re hoping that Tuesday night’s 12-inning 4-2 triumph over the Bearkats serves as the launching pad to a late-season surge.
“Having an extra-inning game like that, having it be a close game, and then us coming out on top is a huge momentum booster for the team,” Baylor catcher Shea Langeliers said. “Everybody’s mind is going to be in the right place after a win like that. Obviously it brings the team a lot closer together.”
After finishing on the dustpan end of a couple of road sweeps to Big 12 foes Oklahoma and Texas, Baylor needed a change. The players were desperate for the taste of victory.
“We’ve been in a lot of close games recently that have just not gone our way,” third baseman Davis Wendzel said. “So it’s a huge confidence boost – we obviously knew we could hang with anyone, but just to get one, to go our way, it felt great.”
The last few weeks haven’t been particularly enjoyable for the Bears (15-16 overall, 3-9 in Big 12). After opening conference play with a series win over nationally-ranked Texas Tech, they stumbled to win only one of their next nine league games against Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.
However, Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez can’t fault the Bears’ effort. They’ve continued to practice and play hard even as the losses have mounted, the coach said. Because baseball presents constant challenges – any ballplayer knows the mathematical equation that a great hitter still fails seven out of 10 times at the plate – Rodriguez takes the team’s work ethic as a positive sign.
“I like where we are. I think the personality of this team is really starting to develop,” Rodriguez said. “And it’s just fun to watch as they kind of go through it. I explained it to them a little bit, that sometimes you need to be appreciative for all the hard times, because it’s easy to really enjoy winning.
“But when you have the failures or the lack of success or the frustration and the discomfort in some of the things that you’ve never really challenged yourself with or gone through before. Some of these kids have never had to go through this. You get to really appreciate some of the great things that happen in this game.”
Midway through Big 12 play, Rodriguez said the team has a chance to “get some things ironed out” in this weekend’s nonconference road series with Memphis. The Tigers (11-23) have found wins even more elusive than Baylor has. Though Memphis has won its last two games coming into the series, it dropped 10 straight before that. The Tigers are hitting just .237 as a team and own a less-than-imposing team ERA of 4.44.
Could they be ripe for the picking? Perhaps – but Baylor can’t afford to think that way, Rodriguez said.
“Whether they’re playing great or whether they’re not … for us, it’s just a matter of playing great baseball,” the coach said.
Baylor received a warm breeze of news this week in the form of Langeliers’ invitation to join the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team. LSU head coach Paul Mainieri conducted a phone interview with BU’s sophomore slugging catcher earlier this week, and then on Wednesday Rodriguez got word that Shea had been selected for the team.
“It was awesome. I came into Coach Rod’s office, and he was being all serious at first, then he told me to stand up,” said Langeliers, who is hitting .220 with a team-best 23 runs, seven home runs and 23 RBIs. “He shook my hand and told me congratulations. It was just one of those moments where you feel really happy, and it’s going to be an honor to be able to play for that team this summer.”
Like many of the Bears, Langeliers has the potential to do a lot more. He hit .313 as a freshman last season and toted an especially sizzling stick at the start of the year, when the Bears ripped off 14 wins in their first 15 games.
With half the Big 12 slate still to play after the Memphis series, Baylor still has time to crank up the thermostat in similar fashion.
“Last year we started off hot and kind of cooled off toward the end of the season,” Langeliers said, “and this year is the inverse of that, we started off a little cold and halfway through we’re going to start heating up here toward the end of the season.”
Bear Facts
FedEx Park has been home to the Memphis Tigers since 1972, though it was formerly known as Nat Buring Stadium. It underwent a $3 million renovation in 2010, when it took on its new name. … The series will close out a season-long seven-game road swing for Baylor. … Memphis’ top player is Tyler Webb, a senior outfielder out of Prosper, Texas, who sports a .310 batting average with 16 RBIs. … The visit to Memphis is just the second in BU baseball history. The Bears took two of three from the Tigers in February of 1997 in their only other trip there.