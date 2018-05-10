Lately, the Baylor baseball team has been doing a new thing in the dugout. If the Bears score, everyone wiggles their fingers and makes a noisy tunnel for the scoring player (or players) to run through.
If they keep it up, they may have to all go for carpal tunnel surgery.
Baylor has put together a scoring bonanza in its 12-game winning streak, outscoring their opponents by an average score of 11-2. That leads to a lot of cases of the Wiggles.
“I don’t how that started, I don’t know who came up with it, but I’m into it,” said second baseman Josh Bissonette. “I dig it. It’s kind of fun. It gets our team hyped up, gives them a little energy. It’s kind of nice – sometimes the bench can be a little boring, but I’m really happy that our guys find a way to give a little bit of extra energy and support their teammates and do whatever they can to help the team win.”
The winning has helped turn Baylor’s season around. Once sitting at 3-9 in the Big 12, the Bears (28-17 overall, 9-9 conference) are now back to .500, and have at least put themselves on the radar for the NCAA tournament selection committee.
Now, the fly in the soup of the winning streak is that the Bears haven’t dramatically improved their RPI, which is 54th nationally. That’s because six of the seven teams they’ve played during the streak have losing records on the season, and the collective record of the bunch is 141-187-1.
This weekend, however, delivers a changeup in the level of competition. Big 12 leader Oklahoma State (28-17-1, 15-3) should present a potent challenge, as the Cowboys have won five of their six league series, sweeping four of them.
“They’ve been pitching really well, they’ve got a lot of power, they swing hard,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said of the 20th-ranked Cowboys. “If we make mistakes, they’re going to punish them. They hit the ball hard. So, our biggest thing is we just have to make sure we pitch well.”
If recent trends continue, Cody Bradford should hold up his end of the bargain. The Baylor sophomore left-hander dialed up back-to-back complete-game shutouts in his last two outings, wins over TCU and Kansas State. He became the first player in program history to do so, and the first with consecutive complete games since Jason Jennings in 1999.
Bradford and the BU pitchers will have their work cut out dealing with the Cowboys. Oklahoma State has looked like two different teams over the course of the season – relatively mediocre, with a 13-14 record, in non-conference play, while virtually invincible to Big 12 foes. They’re hitting .300 in conference games and their pitchers have a 3.96 ERA in the league, numbers that both rank second in the Big 12. (Baylor has the top team ERA in the Big 12 at 3.65.)
Even if Baylor has fattened up its record on a row of cupcakes in recent weeks, the way the Bears have done it is nonetheless impressive. They’ve scored double-digit runs in five of the past six games, and pounded Prairie View A&M by a combined score of 31-1 in two wins this week.
Bissonette said that he’s proud of how the players have concentrated on the little things, and not put too much pressure on themselves.
“This is the same game we’ve been playing our whole lives,” Bissonette said. “We’ve just got to go out there and have fun. I think having fun is the most important part of this game, and the minute you’re not having fun is the minute you should consider your options.”
Bear Facts
This is the final home series for the Bears this season. Baylor has a 17-6 record at Baylor Ballpark this year. … The Bears don’t have a midweek game on the schedule next week and Rodriguez said it’s unlikely they’ll pick up one, especially since they’ll leave for West Virginia on Wednesday for a Thursday-through-Saturday final series. … Under Rodriguez, the Bears are 15-23 against ranked opponents.