Baylor sophomore catcher Shea Langeliers has been named to the Rawlings/American Baseball Coaches Association Gold Glove team.
Langeliers is the second Baylor player to earn the award, joining outfielder Logan Brown who was honored in 2014.
Langeliers caught 23 of 33 attempted base stealers in 50 games and allowed just one stolen base in Baylor’s last 21 games. The second-team All-American had three passed balls while Baylor pitchers had 0.46 wild pitches per game when he was catching.
Langeliers recorded a .995 fielding percentage, recording 387 putouts and 50 assists while committing two errors. As a hitter, Langeliers batted .252 with a team-high 11 homers along with 18 doubles and 33 RBIs.