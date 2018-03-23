A week ago, Cody Bradford was untouchable. On Friday night, the visiting Kansas Jayhawks hammered almost everything the Baylor ace had to offer.
Welcome to life in the Big 12.
Kansas belted 13 hits off Bradford and mostly muzzled Baylor’s own bats, as the Jayhawks took a series-opening 6-5 win over the Bears at Baylor Ballpark. It was the first conference win for Kansas (14-8, 1-3), and forces Baylor to have to win both of the next two to claim another series.
Bradford (3-2) recovered from a rocky first inning to last all the way to the seventh, but Kansas seemed to have a read on his stuff throughout the night.
“It was a little bit of everything,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “When he missed, he missed over the middle of the plate. He didn’t have his command as he did before, but I think it’s a really high standard to ask somebody to do that every single night. We do have those high standards, but at the same time you’ve got to extend some grace to some kids. It’s not like he’s trying to do that. I’ll extend that grace to him, because he’s been unbelievable for us. And he will be in the future.”
Despite some hiccups, the game was still there for the taking for Baylor (11-8, 2-2). The Bears trailed 6-5 entering the ninth, and seemed to set the stage for a dramatic finish when freshman Nick Loftin smoked a leadoff single.
Rodriguez — as coaches are wont to do — harps on execution with his team. But a lack of execution following Loftin’s hit snuffed out any hope of a rally. Freshman Davion Downey failed in several attempts to get down a sacrifice bunt, and was retired when his final try rolled foul for a third strike.
Then with Cole Haring at the plate, Kansas catcher Jaxx Groshans snatched a Zack Leban pitch out of the dirt and zipped a throw to first to pick off Loftin before he could get back safely.
“We got a guy on and we weren’t able to sac him over,” Rodriguez said. “Nick was trying to read ball in the dirt and got picked off. We practice it, and it was just unfortunate that the catcher was able to pull it out of the dirt and throw him out. It’s hard to be aggressive and cautious at the same time. We needed to get a guy in scoring position, and he was trying to get there for us.”
Leban then put the finishing touches on the punch to Baylor’s gut by fanning Haring for the final out.
After Bradford came within an out of a complete-game shutout in last Friday’s 2-0 victory over then-No. 8 Texas Tech, it was clear from the start that this wasn’t Groundhog Day. Kansas pounded the reigning Big 12 pitcher of the week from the outset, and never really relented.
The Jayhawks smacked five hits in the first inning on their way to a brisk 4-0 lead. With two men on base, KU’s Devin Foyle lofted a soaring fly that eluded the grasp of Baylor’s lunging leftfielder Loftin in left-center and bounced off the wall for a bases-clearing triple. Brent Vosik promptly sent Foyle plateward with an RBI single, and then Luke Bakula followed with a deep drive that BU centerfielder Cole Haring couldn’t chase down in right-center, as the ball fell in for an RBI double.
It wasn’t the way Baylor wanted to start. Yet the Bears responded with an emphatic answer in the bottom of the inning.
It came in the form of a two-out rally. Shea Langeliers got things started by legging out an infield single, then Davis Wendzel drilled a double to left. After Andy Thomas walked to load the bases, Nick Loftin hammered Tyler Davis’s fastball over the wall in left for a grand slam home run.
Not a bad way to get your first college home run — in the form of a game-tying missile.
“That was awesome. Just going in and seeing everybody all excited, hitting your first home run in college baseball, it’s truly something else,” Loftin said.
Kansas went back in front in the third, banging out a pair of singles off Bradford before Vosik’s fielder’s choice grounder made it 5-4. Then the Jayhawks extended the gap to 6-4 when nine-hole hitter Benjamin Sems went yard in the fourth.
The Bears pulled back to within 6-5 in the bottom of the fourth, and again Loftin keyed the rally. The freshman delivered a nifty drag bunt to lead off the inning. He advanced to second on a balk, moved to third on a wild pitch, and then scored on a Downey groundout.
“I saw the third baseman was playing back, and we practice drag bunting before every game,” said Loftin, who had three of Baylor’s six hits. “So I just figured, why not? It paid off for us.”
Kansas’ pitchers tossed up a roadblock around the plate thereafter. Relievers Gabriel Sotamayor, Ryan Cyr and Leban closed the game with five scoreless innings, yielding only two hits. Sotamayor (1-0) notched his first win of the year, while Leban tallied his 10th save.
Kyle Hill shone out of the pen for the Bears, relieving Bradford with one out and two men on base in the seventh. Not only did Hill dodge that bullet, but he tallied 2.2 hitless innings in all, striking out three and walking none.
Baylor will turn the ball over to Hayden Kettler (2-0, 2.03 ERA) to try to even up the series when it resumes at 2:05 p.m. Saturday.
“We’re asking Hayden to come in and quiet the fire a little bit, let the offense get going. Hopefully we can kind of pull tomorrow out,” Rodriguez said.
Bear Fact
Baylor moved its upcoming game with Prairie View A&M from Tuesday to Monday, due to the threat of inclement weather on Tuesday in Waco. The teams will play at 6:35 p.m. Monday, and any tickets already purchased will still be honored.