When I saw the Baylor baseball team was headed to the Palo Alto regional, my thoughts immediately drifted to the only time the Bears ever played Stanford.
It was June 6, 2005, on a scorching hot day at Baylor Ballpark.
The Bears needed one win to advance to the Super Regional. The Cardinal needed two.
What unfolded that day was one of the best college baseball games I’ve ever seen. With both teams’ seasons on the line, the game was loaded with high drama, homers from unlikely players, clutch pitching and heroic performances.
Thirteen years later, a lot of the high points from that game are still burned in my memory.
The Bears beat the Cardinal, 4-3, in 12 innings, thanks to a .178 hitter who sent the game into extra innings with a ninth-inning homer followed by a pitcher who slugged the game-winning homer in the 12th inning.
When things like that happen, you get the idea that the team is destined. The Bears went on to beat Clemson in the Super Regional to advance to their only World Series appearance in the last 40 years.
The Bears won two games at that World Series, beating Oregon State and then rallying from a seven-run deficit in the last three innings to stun No. 1 Tulane, 8-7, in another classic.
At the outset of the season, nobody would have given the Bears great odds to make the World Series. After reaching the 2003 Super Regional, the Bears fell to 29-31 in 2004 and didn’t make regionals for the first time in seven years.
But I remember one thing coach Steve Smith said after the Bears bowed out in the 2004 Big 12 tournament: “I’ll take my chances with these guys next year.”
Smith returned one of the most experienced teams he ever fielded, but the 2005 Bears didn’t blow people away with their offense. They hit .269 as a team with nobody collecting double-digit homers. Only two players hit over .300 – catcher Josh Ford at .328 and designated hitter Zach Dillon at .304.
But that team could hit in the clutch. And boy, could they pitch and play defense.
Their weekend starting pitching staff was one of the strongest in school history led by ace right-hander Mark McCormick and left-handers Trey Taylor and Cory VanAllen. The bullpen was deep with 10-game winner Abe Woody, Ryan LaMotta and Jeff Mandel sharing duties.
Thanks largely to superb pitching, the Big 12 was arguably the strongest in league history in 2005.
Missouri’s ace was Max Scherzer who has gone on to great major league success by winning Cy Young Awards in 2013 and 2016. Nebraska’s Joba Chamberlain enjoyed some good seasons with the New York Yankees. Texas’ pitching staff had a 12-game winner in Kyle McCulloch and a lights out closer in J. Brent Cox who finished the season with 19 saves.
Baylor and Nebraska tied for the Big 12 title, but a Texas club that finished third won the national title. All three teams made the World Series as the Longhorns beat the Bears twice in Omaha.
But before the Bears could get to Omaha, they had to get out of their own regional. After beating UTSA and TCU, only Stanford stood in the way of the Bears advancing to the Super Regional.
Baylor was the No. 4 national seed but Stanford was steeped in tradition. The Bears didn’t expect to roll over the Cardinal. But nobody could have guessed that it would take a 12-inning marathon to finally knock them out.
The Cardinal took the lead in the fourth with slugger Jed Lowrie’s 14th homer of the year. The Bears rallied for a pair of fifth-inning runs before Chris Lewis gave the Cardinal a 3-2 lead with a two-run homer in the sixth.
Trailing with one out in the ninth, the Bears needed something special to happen. Seth Fortenberry, a master of the Rubik’s Cube, solved the conundrum by slugging a game-tying solo homer over the right-field fence to send the game into extra innings.
By then, both teams were running on fumes in the oppressive heat. Stanford starter Greg Reynolds was still in the game and would eventually throw 138 pitches as he pitched into the 12th.
After VanAllen pitched 7 1/3 innings and Tyler Bullock got the last two outs in the eighth, the Bears turned to the player they called “The Answer.”
Mandel was tremendous out of the bullpen all season as he finished 4-0 with a 1.91 ERA in 66 innings. But after Kyle Reynolds went down late in the season, Mandel also stepped in at first base and played admirably.
When the Bears needed him to pitch in the ninth, he moved over from first base and shut out Stanford on two hits for three innings to send the game into the 12th.
Mandel capped his heroic day by pounding Greg Reynolds’ first pitch over the left-field fence to give the Bears a 4-3 lead.
“I just went up there looking for a first-pitch fastball and he threw it up and I took a hack, and that’s what happened,” Mandel said after the game.
But the Bears still weren’t out of the woods. Stanford was the home team and loaded the bases against LaMotta in the bottom of the 12th. The Bears couldn’t relax until LaMotta ended the drama by striking out Ben Summerhays to win the game.
“It was one of the most special games I have ever been around and I would have said that win or loss,” Smith said.
Everybody who witnessed that Baylor-Stanford epic would concur. Maybe those two teams will provide another epic during this weekend’s regional in Palo Alto.