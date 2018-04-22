Talk about your “sweep” relief.
Following a pair of brilliant starting pitching performances from Cody Bradford and Hayden Kettler in Baylor’s first two games against TCU, the bullpen came into Sunday well-rested. And for the Bears, a rested pen is a mighty one.
Baylor relievers Alex Phillips, Joe Heineman, Drew Robertson and Troy Montemayor combined for 5.2 scoreless innings as the Bears closed out a win over TCU, 4-3, to complete the series sweep. It was Baylor’s first three-game sweep of the Horned Frogs since February of 2000, when the teams met as nonconference foes in a split-site series.
One Baylor fan tossed a broom onto the field following the game, but the surging Bears (22-17 overall, 6-9 Big 12) didn’t need that prop to understand the significance.
“I think the biggest thing, it just gives our guys confidence,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “They’ve been working hard, and sometimes you do a lot of things and you don’t see immediate results, and in a society today where we want results immediately, it’s frustrating.
“But these guys have continued to work hard, and they start to see some success, and that just lets them know that all the hard work that they’re doing, talk about trusting the process, that’s what they’re doing right now.”
Phillips (4-1), the well-traveled veteran who had stints at Arkansas and San Jacinto College before arriving at Baylor, picked up the win for the Bears, but he saved the game in a way as well. Rodriguez called on the senior when starter Tyler Thomas lost his command in the fourth and the Frogs took advantage, scoring two runs to snatch a 3-1 lead.
Phillips stabilized the Bears and neutralized the threat. He struck out TCU first baseman Connor Wanhanen, then induced a ground-ball out to escape the inning.
Phillips said it helps having been around the block a few times.
“Whenever you have 22-, 23-year-old guys, that’s old,” said Phillips, who struggled to remember his age before correctly settling on 23. “So, you’ve been in those situations before and you don’t get nervous. You want to be put in those situations, because that’s whenever it’s the most fun.
So myself, (Kyle) Hill, Joe, Robertson and Troy, you’re old enough to realize what’s going on. Nothing’s moving fast, and it’s fun to be in those situations. You want to be put in those situations, if that makes sense.”
Phillips tacked on two more scoreless innings before handing off to Heineman for the seventh. Heineman, Robertson and Montemayor combined to allow only one hit and no walks to the Frogs (19-17, 6-8) to seal the win.
The ever-reliable Montemayor yielded a leadoff single to Adam Oviedo in the ninth before coming through with two groundouts and a huge punchout of Josh Watson for his ninth save.
“It was pleasant to see our bullpen continue to be that strong. You can almost see it,” Rodriguez said. “I love it, it’s almost like a snowball rolling downhill. You can almost see it gaining momentum, especially coming out of that bullpen. It’s really fun to watch.”
Shea Langeliers entered the weekend with some prolific power numbers, but his batting average was hovering at .207. But the BU catcher elevated that mark to .227 after going 5-for-18 (.278) with two home runs on the weekend, including a 3-for-4 effort on Sunday.
“It’s not for a lack for work,” Rodriguez said of Langeliers. “We’ve been looking at videos from last year to this year, to games that he was doing really well this year, and being able to see him continue to hit the ball hard. I don’t care about the hits. Just hitting the ball hard and swinging at good pitches and not forcing at-bats, that’s what I’m really happy about. He’s starting to feel good, and our team needs that.”
Langeliers helped cut TCU’s lead to 3-2 in the fourth when he scorched a drive into the gap in right-center for a leadoff triple. Davion Downey followed with a hard-hit groundout to second, and Langeliers scurried home to score.
In the sixth, TCU turned to reliever Jake Eissler, and the Bears welcomed him rudely. Andy Thomas singled, Langeliers doubled down the left-field line, and then Downey took a fastball off the small of the back to load the bases. After a Cole Haring strikeout, the Frogs changed pitchers again, bringing in sophomore right-hander Cal Coughlin.
Coughlin managed to coax a ground ball from Josh Bissonette, but the throw from TCU second baseman Cody Boulware to first skipped away, allowing two runs to score and the Bears to seize the lead, 4-3.
The Frogs scored the first run of the game in the first when A.J. Balta and Michael Landestoy dumped consecutive two-out singles into shallow center.
Thomas settled down to get through the next two innings with no issues, and Baylor tied the game in the third. T.J. Raguse legged out an infield single to lead off, eventually scoring when Davis Wendzel flicked a flare to shallow right field that fell in for a single despite a lunging attempt from the charging Boulware.
The Bears have now rung up eight wins in their past nine games, breathing new life into their postseason hopes. And sweeping the rival Frogs is something they’ll keep in the scrapbooks for a while.
“It’s incredible,” Montemayor said. “We got swept (by TCU) freshman year, and I was hoping we could do it to them, and we finally got them back. So, it was awesome.”
Bear Facts: Montemayor now has 35 career saves, only two behind Zane Carlson (2000-04) for the all-time Baylor lead. … While the sweep of TCU was the first over the Frogs since 2000, it was Baylor’s first in conference play since 1992, when the two teams were members of the Southwest Conference and Mickey Sullivan was still coaching the Bears. … Baylor will be on the road for the next four games, at Texas State on Tuesday and then at Kansas State next weekend.