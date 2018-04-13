MEMPHIS – The day before Baylor began its series with Memphis, it dined at one of the city’s famed barbecue spots, Rendezvous.
On Friday, the Bears beefed up their batting averages – and it resulted in a rendezvous with the win circle.
Baylor busted out of a hitting slump in a big way, bashing a season-high four home runs in a 12-8 series-opening win over Memphis at FedEx Park. Cole Haring connected for a pair of longballs, his first multi-home run game for the Bears.
“Memphis is an aggressive team that’ll throw breaking balls in any count, but I give a lot of credit to our guys,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “They were able to break out offensively, which helps them see that the hard work they’ve been putting in is paying off.”
Baylor (16-16) spared no time getting into the swing of things. The Bears scored nine runs on nine hits in the first four innings, and tallied 15 hits in all. In addition to the four homers, Baylor also tagged five doubles off Tiger pitching.
Nevertheless, Rodriguez still saw some lapses that he wants corrected.
“Offensively, it went both ways,” the BU coach said. “(Memphis) elevated some pitches that we were able to lay some good swings on, and we moved the runners around the bases. But we also made some mistakes that I’m upset with, and I let them know about that. We’re still missing some signs, and then we’ve got to get better in our ability to play catch. It’s just a lack of focus on the little things, and we have to make sure these guys understand the value of every pitch, every swing.”
The Bears snatched a 3-0 lead after the top of the first. Following a one-out Richard Cunningham single, sophomore slugger Davis Wendzel deposited a deep fly over the left-field wall for a two-run bomb off of Memphis starter Riley Cabral (4-5).
Cabral walked the next two batters after Wendzel’s round-tripper, and Davion Downey made the pitcher pay by slapping an RBI single up the middle.
Memphis (11-24) bounced back to tie the game with a three-run second. Hayden Kettler surrendered a pair of two-out singles to the Tigers’ Carlos Williams and Colton Neel. The Tigers also capitalized on a botched pickoff attempt by Kettler, when his quick throw to first base skipped off the glove of Andy Thomas for an error.
But the Bears took the lead for good in the third. Downey pushed BU to a 4-3 lead with a sacrifice fly, then Haring launched a towering three-run home run, the first of two for Haring on the day. He also ripped a solo home run in the seventh, and finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs.
Nick Loftin smacked a solo homer in the fourth for the Bears, who utilized a gusty wind blowing out. Loftin, who went 2-for-4, was one of five Baylor hitters who had multi-hit outings, along with Haring, Cunningham (3-for-5), Wendzel (2-for-4) and T.J. Raguse (2-for-4).
Kettler used his breaking ball liberally against Memphis, with mixed results. The sophomore right-hander picked up the win to improve to 4-3 on the year, but still yielded five runs and nine hits in 5.2 innings, including three earned runs. He struck out four and walked three.
Trailing 11-5 after seven innings, Memphis made one last rally with a three-run eighth, pulling within three runs. The Tigers scored on a Alec Trela RBI single as well as a wild pitch and a BU error.
The rally ended there. Troy Montemayor pitched a perfect ninth, striking out the final two batters of the game. Rodriguez said the bullpen did a “phenomenal” job of limiting Memphis’ big innings.
The win was Baylor’s first in a series opener since the Big 12 opener against Texas Tech. The Bears will look for the series victory at 2 p.m. Saturday, when Cody Bradford (3-3, 2.76 ERA) takes the mound opposite Memphis right-hander Jonathan Bowlan (0-5, 2.76).