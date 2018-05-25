It’s a pretty safe bet to assume that the Baylor baseball team has enjoyed itself thus far in Oklahoma City.
But judging by his postgame press conferences, nobody may be having more fun than Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez.
After the Bears wrapped up a 10-5 win over Kansas on Thursday to improve to 2-0 at the Big 12 tournament, “Coach Rod” held court in the interview session afterward. Jerry Seinfeld would have been proud.
When catcher Shea Langeliers remarked that he was looking forward to an off day on Friday, Rodriguez quipped, “I can give you as many off days as you want.”
As pitcher Hayden Kettler answered a question about whether he could still come back to pitch in the tournament, he started his response with, “Well, if it’s up to me …”
Coach Rod, grinning: “It’s not up to you.”
And when Langeliers praised Kettler’s effort on the mound by noting that “He’s our dog,” Rodriguez looked over with a puzzled expression and asked, “He’s our dog?”
Why shouldn’t the Bears be giddy at this point? Baylor (34-19) has put together two scintillating performances in wins over Oklahoma and Kansas, from a hitting, pitching and even a defensive perspective. It not only led to the Bears getting a well-deserved day off from play on Friday, but it sets them up nicely to potentially capture the program’s first-ever Big 12 tournament title.
They’ll play again at 9 a.m. Saturday against the winner of Friday’s Kansas-Oklahoma game. That team will have to beat the Bears twice on Saturday to eliminate Baylor. A BU victory in either game would send the Bears on to Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game.
Asked if he expected Baylor to play this well in OKC, Rodriguez simply answered, “Yes.”
A few minutes later, the coach – whose team has now won 20 of its last 23 games – expanded on his response.
“These guys have gotten better as the year has gone on, and that’s one of the things I’m happy about,” Rodriguez said. “I relay it to these guys, and they’ve heard me say it, that’s why I had that one-word answer. I never go into a game expecting to lose. Ever. If we lose, then I don’t expect to lose the next one.”
The pitching stacks up about as well as it possibly could for Baylor, given a tournament setting. Cody Bradford pitched into the eighth inning in a 4-0 shutout win over the Sooners in Wednesday’s opener, while Drew Robertson came on for the final four outs. Then against the Jayhawks, Kettler logged seven strong innings before giving way to Joe Heineman and Kyle Hill.
So that means Baylor will be able to start its normal No. 3 pitcher Tyler Thomas (3-2, 2.42 ERA) in Saturday morning’s contest, with quality bullpen warriors like Alex Phillips and Troy Montemayor still fresh and ready to go.
“We’ve got a deep pitching staff, that’s one of the luxuries of this team,” Kettler said. “We’re in a pretty good position, with Cody having a long outing (Wednesday), being able to save some arms. Being able to go seven today and being able to save the bullpen a little bit, with a day off, I think we’re in a good spot. So we’ll see how it plays out.”
No matter what happens the rest of the weekend, Baylor should safely find itself in the NCAA tournament as an at-large team. The Bears’ late-season surge, a winning record in a Power 5 conference, and an RPI that has climbed to 37th nationally are credentials that the selection committee won’t be able to overlook come Monday.
But the Bears want more. Baylor has reached the Big 12 tournament championship game six prior times, most recently in 2010, but is 0-6 in those games.
So, what could be more fun than making a little history?
“They know what our standard is,” Rodriguez said. “We may not win every single baseball game, but we’re going to fight through it. The fact that we’re 2-0, I don’t think anybody could be happier right now.”