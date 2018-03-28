It’s been 15 years since David Murphy spanked the ball on his way to a .413 batting average. He’s the last Baylor ballplayer to hit .400 in a season.
As the Bears head to Oklahoma for their third Big 12 series, Andy Thomas’s season average sits at an even .400. So, Andy, what do you say? Is it possible to hit .400 over the course of a full, 54-game season?
“It is, but I’m not worried about that at all,” Baylor’s sophomore first baseman/catcher said. “I’m more worried about just consistently hitting the ball well. The numbers will play out how they play out.”
For as long as he can remember, Thomas has been gripping it and ripping it. His father Robert played baseball at San Diego State before an injury cut short his career, and Andy said that his extended family has ties to the diamond as well. “My dad handed me a bat, and it just seemed natural,” he said.
As he grew into his teenage years, Thomas realized that with a bit of work he could land a college scholarship.
“Growing up I was playing travel ball, like many of us have,” Thomas said. “Around the age of eighth grade to freshman year of high school, I just started getting serious about it and thought, ‘Wow, I could probably do this, get some interest.’ (College) coaches come up and talk to your coaches and say, ‘Hey,’ that sort of thing.”
As a catcher at Murrieta (Calif.) Mesa High School, Thomas flashed a whip of an arm and a steady disposition at the dish. He won a Rawlings Gold Glove award for his defense, and was honored as an all-region performer as well as an honorable mention All-American by Rawlings/Perfect Game.
Thomas committed to Pepperdine in the fall of his junior year. At the time Pepperdine was coached by Steve Rodriguez. Eight months after Thomas’s commitment, Rodriguez accepted the job at Baylor. Thomas admittedly didn’t know much about Waco or about the Bears, but he knew enough to be intrigued.
“Actually, I’d never really heard about Baylor,” Thomas said. “I was committed to Pepperdine under Coach Rodriguez. The summer between my junior and senior year he moved from Pepperdine to Baylor, and I thought, ‘Wow, what an incredible opportunity if he would offer me something to come and play here.’”
Rodriguez was fine with that. But he instructed Thomas that in order to follow him to Baylor, Thomas would have to inform the new Pepperdine staff of his decision.
“It was a really simple process,” Rodriguez said. “As soon as we decided to come here, he called us and said, ‘I want to be able to go with you guys.’ I said, ‘Well, you’re committed to Pepperdine, you need to make sure you call those coaches there and you talk to them and explain to them what you want, because we have to do this the right way.’ And he did that.
“He called them and just said, ‘You know, I really want to go out there and play with Coach Rod.’ From my standpoint, he did it the right way. He’s a great kid, does everything the right way.”
Sometimes doing things the right way means biding your time and being patient. When Thomas arrived in time for the 2017 season, he fell victim to a numbers game. Fellow freshman Shea Langeliers won the starting job at catcher, putting together a spectacular debut campaign. Senior Aaron Dodson was entrenched at first base.
So Thomas rode the bench. He played sparingly, mostly as a pinch-hitter, contributing a .450 average with four extra-base hits in 20 at-bats.
“It was definitely a tough experience, a learning experience for sure, though,” Thomas said. “It kind of humbles you out and makes you see, ‘Wow, there are nine other, or even 25 or 35 other guys who are just as good and ready to play, so you’ve got to step up your game even more.’ It was humbling for sure.”
Thomas said that his mindset coming into his sophomore season was a simple one – commit to the grind every day, and seize his opportunities when they arose.
So far, that plan has worked to perfection. Thomas has started all 22 of Baylor’s games, mostly playing first base while occasionally spelling Langeliers at catcher. In addition to his .400 batting average, which ranks second in the Big 12, he has 12 runs scored, 10 RBIs and 19 walks.
“My personal goal, just honestly keep playing the best I can and if the numbers come out, be an All-American. That’s the goal for any player,” Thomas said.
In the clubhouse and the dugout, Thomas exudes a jovial, carefree temperament. Rodriguez calls him the team’s “social organizer,” and said that every squad needs someone like Thomas in the dugout to keep the team loose.
“He’ll be the guy that texts and will be like, ‘Hey, who wants to go to the hot tub? Or, who wants to do this, who wants to do that?’” pitcher Jacob Ashkinos said. “He’s definitely the most vocal guy on the team, he’s one of the funniest guys on the team. Everybody loves him. You can’t hate Andy, he’s an awesome guy.”
Thomas’s breakout season has assured that he should be a fixture in the middle of Baylor’s batting order the rest of the way. As for hitting .400, it certainly won’t be easy. But even the ever-pragmatic Rodriguez said that it’s not out of the question, given the sophomore’s ability.
“I think anything is possible, especially with his ability to command the zone, his ability to stay on plane, not to try to pull all the balls that are thrown to him. He manages at-bats really well,” Rodriguez said. “To be honest with you, he’s not slow. He’s not fast, but he’s not slow.
“I remember John Olerud, when he was going for .400 in the big leagues, and they asked him if he thought he was going to be able to get it, and he said, ‘I can’t run. Usually guys who hit .400 can run a little bit.’ So I think that’s going to be one thing, where if he can squeak out a base hit or two with his legs, I think that definitely helps.”
Bear Facts:
After Tyler Thomas struggled with his command his past two outings, Rodriguez has altered Baylor’s weekend rotation, slotting junior right-hander Jacob Ashkinos as BU’s Game 3 starter. Asked what his expectation is, Ashkinos said with a laugh, “Perfect game, no-hitter. I’d love that. I’m just trying to go out there and give my best, whatever that is — seven innings, five innings — whatever it has to be for us to win the game, I don’t care.” … Rodriguez said that it’s “only a matter of time” before junior outfielder T.J. Raguse returns to the lineup after missing the past 17 games with a wrist injury. The coach said that he wanted Raguse to get a chance to face live pitching in practice before he puts Raguse into a game. … Oklahoma has capitalized on a home-heavy schedule through the first two months of the season. The Sooners have played 22 of their 27 games at Mitchell Park, and own a 17-5 record there.