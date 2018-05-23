OKLAHOMA CITY – An unusual 9 a.m. start time didn’t faze Cody Bradford and the Baylor baseball team.
In fact, the Bears served up a wake-up call to the rest of the Big 12 – they’re not ready to cool off quite yet.
Bradford struck out a career-high 11 batters in heaving fifth-seeded Baylor past fourth-seeded Oklahoma, 4-0, in the opening game of the Big 12 tournament on Wednesday morning at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Bears (33-19) will next play eighth-seeded Kansas at 4 p.m. Thursday in the double-elimination event. The Jayhawks upset Big 12 champion Texas, 3-2.
Bradford, who was voted as the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year by the league’s coaches on Tuesday, lived up to that billing and then some. He pitched into the eighth, allowing only seven baserunners on four hits, two walks and a hit-by-pitch. He consistently got ahead of the Sooner batters, gunning 72 of his 105 pitches for strikes.
“I thought it was a pretty impressive game to open up this Big 12 tournament,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “With Cody Bradford and (Jake) Irvin going out there for Oklahoma, you had two pretty amazing pitchers, very talented young men. I was just happy with how our guys woke up this morning, put the pressure on them early and just got things rolling with two runs in the first.”
Baylor played the early bird, getting to OU’s ace Irvin with a pair of first-inning runs. The Sooners started sloppily, opening with a pair of errors to allow Nick Loftin to reach base and then advance to second on an errant pickoff throw.
BU took advantage, as Richard Cunningham slapped an RBI single into right field. Cunningham later made it 2-0 on a Shea Langeliers single.
Even when the Baylor hitters went down, they made Irvin work. Oklahoma’s stud right-hander lasted just five innings, throwing 105 pitches.
Bradford didn’t pitch against Oklahoma in the regular season, as a hip flexor injury kept him on the sideline. But he used that mystery to his benefit.
“It took me a little bit to get comfortable,” Bradford said. “It’s a big stadium, there’s a lot of people, it’s a big moment. So my adrenaline was going again. I just had to calm down.”
Even if he was nervous, he didn’t show it. Bradford opened with a perfect first inning, and showed a gutsy resolve throughout, including working out of jams in both the third and fourth innings. The Sooners stranded six batters against Bradford in the game.
“I guess it was the fourth inning when there were runners on second and third, got into a full count and came up with a big punchout,” Bradford said. “So that’s when I was able to take a deep breath and just calm down some.”
Baylor had plenty of chances to try to blow the doors off, but the Bears were never to turn it into a runaway. Baylor loaded the bases in both the seventh and eighth innings, but produced only one run out of it. In the eighth, Cole Haring led off with a sharp single to center off OU reliever Kyle Tyler. Haring, a former McLennan Community College standout, eventually scored on a wild pitch by another Sooner reliever, Braidyn Fink.
“I don’t care about leaving 13 runners on base,” said Rodriguez, emphasizing that the win was the most important thing. “I’ll take 1-0, I’ll take 2-1, I’ll take whatever it is. But here’s the thing, we had 13 guys on base. I’m happy that our guys are fighting, finding a way to get on base. They did a great job manipulating six pitchers to where they were able to keep us off-balance a little bit. At some point, you give them credit, too. That’s a pretty good pitching staff.”
Haring gave Baylor even more breathing room in the ninth. The centerfielder pinballed a two-out solo home run off the foul pole in left field, pushing Baylor’s lead to 4-0. It was the seventh longball of the year for Haring, who went 3-for-5 on the day with two runs scored.
Haring said that his past experience in the Juco World Series for MCC helped prepare him for such stages.
“The Juco World Series was incredible,” Haring said. “There were 10,000 fans pretty much every game. So coming to a stadium like this, having a bunch of fans in the stadium, it just kind of prepares you for it.”
Haring also joked that Troy Montemayor griped at him, as the four-run lead prompted Rodriguez to keep the BU closer in the bullpen.
While Bradford (7-5) picked up the win, Drew Robertson closed out the game by getting the final four outs for his first save of the season. The shutout for the Bears was the team’s seventh of the season, the program’s most since it had seven in 1992.
The win was the first for Baylor at the Big 12 tournament under Rodriguez, the program’s third-year coach. It also sets up the Bears well for the rest of the tournament, especially considering they used just two pitchers. Hayden Kettler (7-4, 3.84 ERA) is expected to start Thursday’s game for the Bears.