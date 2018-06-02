PALO ALTO, Calif. – It was your classic West Coast move … with a little bit of a Texas hold-em bluff.
Freshman outfielder Davion Downey drove in the go-ahead run with a fake-bunt infield chopper in the eighth inning, setting the stage for a huge four-run Baylor outburst. That groundswell sent Baylor soaring to an 11-5 victory over Wright State in an elimination game on Saturday here at the Stanford Regional at Sunken Diamond.
The Bears (37-20) will next face the Stanford-Cal State Fullerton loser at 3 p.m. Central time on Sunday. Baylor must win twice on Sunday to force a final championship game on Monday.
“Just a great game by us, I tell you what, Wright State is a really impressive team,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “I told our coaching staff that, you talk to different schools, different people and different teams and every report that we got said that you can’t pay attention to the name of the team. You’ve got to understand that they’re a really good team.”
Upon first glance, the scoreboard would tell the story of a blowout – but it was anything but. Wright State (39-17) made the Bears work, and then some.
After falling behind 4-1, the Raiders scratched back by just chipping away against BU starter Hayden Kettler. They scored one run in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to tie the game.
The game remained knotted until the eighth, when the Bears broke it open in a massive way. Shea Langeliers started the rally by launching a scud missile to the wall in left-center for a standup double. That brought Downey to the plate, and he immediately squared to bunt against Wright State reliever Derek Hendrixson.
After the first pitch, Rodriguez came out of the dugout and summoned Downey for a conference. The message? Remember when this happened earlier in the year, and what you’re supposed to do.
“What people don’t know is that happened earlier this year, Davion bunted into the crash and the defense executed what they were supposed to do,” Rodriguez said. “So I just wanted to remind him. That was the big thing. I just reminded him, ‘Hey, remember to read the shortstop, if the shortstop breaks, this is what we’re going to do. You’ve got a bunch of people out of position, if you can just get this thing on the ground somewhere it can cause a lot of havoc.’”
It’s called a slash play. If the first and third basemen crash – that is, begin to creep toward the plate in anticipation of the bunt – and if the shortstop shifts to cover third, then the hitter is called on to pull the bat back and chop the ball into the middle of the infield.
Downey executed it perfectly, as the ball skipped off the top of Hendrixson’s glove and past second base, allowing Langeliers to run all the way from second to score. Hendrixson made a bad decision to chase the ball down and throw home, and his errant throw to the backstop allowed Downey to move up a base.
“As soon as I showed the bunt that first pitch, they came in on bunt defense and (Rodriguez) called me over and said, ‘Just read the shortstop and do what you have to do, and execute,’” said Downey, who went 2-for-4 with three runs scored in the win.
That opened the floodgates for the Bears, who ended up scoring four times in the eighth and three more runs in the ninth. In the eighth, Josh Bissonette made it 6-4 when he drove in Downey with a single to left. The Bears just kept stretching together quality at-bats, as Levi Gilcrease, Nick Loftin and Richard Cunningham all singled to load the bases. Then Davis Wendzel followed with a fifth straight hit on a bounding ball that hopped over the third baseman’s head and into left for a two-run single.
“Once (Langeliers) started (with the leadoff double), everybody’s confidence went up even more. We just went one after one,” Downey said.
The Bears also relied on some sweet pitching moves to make like the Bee Gees and stay alive. Hayden Kettler gave up four runs and six hits, but he battled into the sixth inning for the Bears before passing off to Kyle Hill.
“What Hayden Kettler did today was pretty impressive,” Rodriguez said. “He’s kind of one of the guys that’s being kind of talked over. But being able to go five strong innings in this moment where it’s pretty hot. Even for Texas kids, it’s still pretty hot out there. And being able to go through and do what he did in this and being able to give us a chance to win, that’s all we’re asking. Give us five, six, seven, and give us a chance to win.”
Hill, who wears his emotions on his uniform sleeves, was thrown into the fray in the sixth, with the go-ahead run on second base and two outs in the inning. His first few pitches weren’t effective – he got crossed up on the signals with Langeliers on his first offering, and the wild pitch allowed the runner to advance to third, and he also hit Seth Gray with a pitch.
But Hill settled down and produced a big inning-ending strikeout of the Raiders’ Brandon Giltrow, sneaking a fastball by the hitter looking.
“I came in and Shea and I had some signs mixed up,” said Hill, who notched the win to improve to 4-1 on the year. “It was my fault, threw a wild pitch and the runner went to third. Next guy I hit, but it still didn’t bother me, I had a base open. That was my mindset, if I have to walk two guys to get to the hitter I want, that’s fine. Just don’t let him score. That’s kind of the way I was thinking out there.”
Hill also delivered another thrilling strikeout for the Bears in the seventh, as he punched out Wright State’s stud slugger Gabe Snyder, punctuating the out with a fist pump.
Baylor put Wright State in its rear-view mirror at the opening, and made the Raiders play chase thereafter. Cunningham and Wendzel decided to test out the sturdiness of the outfield wall, with consecutive one-out doubles that both banged off the wall. Cunningham thumped his hit off the base of the right-field fence, while Wendzel turned on starter Caleb Sampen’s offering and whacked it off the wall in left to drive in Cunningham.
Snyder came into the day with the reputation as one of the top sluggers in the country. Baylor knew that it would have to be careful with the Wright State first baseman. But, after an 0-for-5 day in Friday’s opener against Stanford, Snyder quickly started making up for that rare off day in the bottom of the first. Snyder tied the game with a two-out double, scoring J.D. Orr from second.
But the tie didn’t last long. T.J. Raguse displayed a steady eye and produced a strong at-bat in the top of the second. Raguse took several close pitches from Sampen before cracking a two-out RBI single to right, scoring Downey to make it 2-1.
Two innings later, the Bears made it 4-1, scoring on a Raguse infield chopper that led to a Raider error and Nick Loftin’s subsequent RBI double.
Wright State wasn’t dead, though. The Raiders rallied to tie the game by the sixth, necessitating the final knockout blow by the Bears.
Baylor put up 16 hits in the triumph, including 10 in the final two innings. That should give the Bears plenty of good vibrations entering into another do-or-die day on Sunday at the Stanford Regional.
“Basically, if we just come out and play our game and keep swinging the bats well, keep doing our job, we’ll be perfectly fine,” Downey said.