It wasn’t easy, but Baylor baseball snapped its losing streak.
Freshman outfielder Davion Downey provided the go-ahead hit with a two-run double in the sixth, propelling the Bears to a 2-1 win over Lamar on Tuesday night at Baylor Ballpark. The victory ended a four-game losing slide for Baylor (14-13).
Behind starting pitcher Jace Campbell, Lamar (6-23) held Baylor scoreless until the sixth. And that inning started off rough as well, as the first two hitters went down. Then Shea Langeliers followed with a strikeout, but managed to reach base and extend the inning when the ball slipped away from the Lamar catcher.
The Bears wiggled their way through that crack and slipped away with a win. Davis Wendzel singled, Andy Thomas walked, then Downey punched a double down the right-field line to move the Bears in front, 2-1.
Baylor’s pitching did the job, too. Tyler Thomas struck out five and walked two in a four-inning starting stint, while Kyle Hill (3-1) picked up the win with three innings of scoreless relief. Troy Montemayor tallied the final four outs of the game for his seventh save.
Baylor will resume Big 12 play this weekend at second-place Texas.