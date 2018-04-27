MANHATTAN, Kan. – Davion Downey was locked in, and he wasn’t the only one.
The freshman outfielder smacked a career-high five hits and Baylor kept up its recent hitting bonanza as the Bears pounded last-place Kansas State, 18-0, on Friday night at Tointon Family Stadium. The Bears finished with a season-best 24 hits in sewing up their eighth straight victory.
That run support was more than enough for Cody Bradford (5-4), who notched his second straight complete-game shutout. Bradford blanked TCU last week, and will carry an 18-inning scoreless streak into BU’s off week for finals.
“Eighteen runs – that’s more cushion than my bed has at home,” Bradford said in a postgame interview.
He’s the first Baylor pitcher to throw back-to-back complete-game shutouts since Jason Jennings in 1999.
“Wow. Just wow,” said Bradford when told of being in the same company as Jennings.
Baylor’s 24 hits weren’t a school record, as the 1999 Bears once crunched 32 hits in a win over Howard Payne. But it was the team’s best effort in a Big 12 game, as the Bears had previously tagged 23 hits three different times.
Downey was especially red-hot, tagging a home run and two doubles while scoring twice and driving in three runs, finishing 5-for-6. He got the scoring started with a line-drive leadoff homer in the second inning.
“See the ball, hit the ball,” said Downey when asked of his approach. “Fortunately I’m seeing it well, and I was able to get the barrel on it and put it in play.”
He wasn’t alone. Eleven of Baylor’s 24 hits went for extra bases, including five home runs. In addition to Downey, the Bears also got longballs from Nick Loftin, Richard Cunningham, Josh Bissonette and T.J. Raguse.
“The guy they had (starter Justin Heskett) had decent stuff, but I’m just really happy with our approach,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “Every guy that went up there was hitting the ball hard. At some point, you just say, keep doing what you’re doing, there’s nothing more I can say.”
Baylor (24-17 overall, 7-9 Big 12) scored four runs in the second, five in the third and four more in the fifth to run away and hide from the Wildcats (18-24, 3-13).
Meanwhile, Bradford was on his game again. A week after throwing a one-hitter against the Horned Frogs, he wasn’t quite as dominant in blowing hitters away, but equally stingy in keeping them from crossing the pay station.
“I had to knuckle down today. They have a lot of lefties in their lineup, and they did a phenomenal job of putting the bat on the ball, hitting it to all fields,” Bradford said. “When guys got on, I just tried to take a deep breath and throw strikes, let the defense work behind me.”
That defense came through all the way to the end, as the Bears closed out the win with a strike-em-out, throw-em-out double play.
Loftin went 4-for-7 with three runs scored for Baylor, while Raguse and Andy Thomas contributed three hits apiece.
The series resumes at 2 p.m. Saturday, as the Bears will go for the series victory.
“They’re competitors over there, and they’re telling their guys the same thing we’re telling ours – you’ve got to erase it. Forget about it, because we start over again tomorrow,” Rodriguez said. “We’ll have a nice bus ride back to the hotel and a great dinner, and then wake up and get locked back in.”