At 6-foot-3, Cody Bradford typically casts a long shadow when he stands on the mound.
On this night, though, Bradford appeared to be 10 feet tall and bulletproof.
Baylor’s sophomore ace logged a career-best 8.2 innings as the Bears blanked eighth-ranked and defending Big 12 champion Texas Tech, 2-0, before an appreciative crowd of 3,221 at Baylor Ballpark.
“I’m on a confidence and adrenaline high right now. My body is still shaking,” said Bradford, who struck out seven and walked two. “I don’t think that’ll be a problem for the rest of the season. I’ll be dialed in from pitch one here on out.”
In an old-fashioned, Friday-night, Wild-West, Big 12 gunfight, Bradford managed to outduel an equally locked-in effort from Texas Tech ace Davis Martin. In fact, the Baylor pitcher came within one out of putting the finishing touches on his first complete game.
With the Bears (9-6 overall, 1-0 in Big 12) leading 2-0 entering the ninth, Bradford returned to the bump to try to seal off his gem. He quickly logged a pair of outs, getting Tech’s three-hole hitter Josh Jung on a flyout to right before striking out DH John McMillon.
But then Red Raiders leftfielder Grant Little worked a walk, and catcher Zayne Willems followed by slapping a single into right, bringing the winning run to the plate.
At that point, Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez opted to turn the game over to his All-American closer Troy Montemayor. And the “Mayor” slammed the door in a hurry. Tech shortstop Michael Davis reached out and tagged Montemayor’s first pitch in the direction of BU second baseman Josh Bissonette, who leapt into the air to make the snag for the final out.
One-pitch save? Yeah, that’ll work, Rodriguez said.
“It wasn’t an ideal situation,” Rodriguez said. “It was a lefty, and (Bradford) is a lefty. He’d handled that part of the lineup, I thought, decent, throughout the game. But they’re a very dangerous lineup, so it wasn’t like it was, ‘Oh yeah, this guy should be an easy out.’
“I just thought he did a really good job of mixing up his pitches and keeping them off-balance. But he walks a guy and then gives up a hit, and I didn’t want him to have to stay out there and have to finish the thing. We have one of the best closers in the country, so that’s what he’s there for.”
Bissonette’s levitation was absolutely necessary, which had the hearts of Baylor’s players pumping.
“My heart was going. I really wanted that ball to be caught, and Biss obviously made a great catch,” third baseman Davis Wendzel said.
Added Bradford, “I was so excited. He reached for it a little bit, and Biss got up, looked like he was going to slam dunk a basketball right there, but he caught it. That was lights-out, a breath of relief, when I saw Biss catch it.”
From the get-go, Bradford’s pitches were biting. The Red Raiders (16-4, 0-1) came into the game as the top-hitting team in the Big 12, with a .304 team average and 140 RBIs. But Bradford consistently hit his spots, and never allowed more than one baserunner in an inning until the ninth.
“I did (feel good). Last week through the second inning of George Washington, I was almost a little bit nervous,” Bradford said. “Kind of in my head the whole time, thoughts on a lack of confidence in myself. Today from the get-go, I said, ‘That’s not going to happen. We’re going to bust out the pitches, and we’re going to show them who Baylor is.’ So more confidence this time.”
Rodriguez said that it was Bradford’s best outing since the Bears’ season-opening shutout of Houston Baptist.
“Once you saw him in the first inning, you realized that he kind of went back to the guy we saw that very first outing,” Rodriguez said, “where he felt comfortable, he believed in his stuff, and he was just trusting Coach (Jon) Strauss in regards to his pitch calling. Did a phenomenal job of really just throwing what was called. And being able to constantly pound the zone like that, keep the hitters off-balance, he did a great job.”
Meanwhile, the Baylor hitters assured that Bradford would pitch with a lead from the first inning forward. Shea Langeliers ripped a two-out double to right in the bottom of the first, and Wendzel followed with an RBI single that turned into a three-base jaunt when the BU hitter advanced on the throw and a Tech error.
“It takes pressure off, but it’s only one run against a team that can obviously hit very well,” Wendzel said. “You want a lot more than one run. I knew he was going to be locked in, and Friday games, especially in the Big 12, it’s going to be a close game. So we knew we needed those timely hits, and we got them when we needed.
Indeed, it seemed that a 1-0 lead against a sizzling club like Tech wouldn’t hold up, but Bradford never relented. He ended three different innings with strikeouts, and also got some help from his defense. In the fourth, Little reached on a two-out single. But he was quickly wiped away when Langeliers triggered a laser to second base to cut down Little’s attempted steal.
The Bears gave themselves a little insurance with another run in the seventh. Wendzel belted a gapper to left-center for a leadoff double. He moved to third on a sacrifice bunt, and then scored when Nick Loftin punched a grounder to the Tech shortstop Davis, whose throw to the plate was late and high.
After Bradford retired the side in order in the eighth, the only question that lingered was, would he return for the ninth to try to finish it off?
Answer – yes.
“I went over right after I came in and said, ‘Coach Strauss, let me have it. I got it.’ And that was enough said for me to go back out there,” Bradford said.
Bradford (3-1) managed to pick up his seventh strikeout in that final frame, and the normally subdued ace unleashed a fist pump and yell. Ultimately, he had to give way to Montemayor, whose one-pitch save was his fifth of the season.
Tech’s Martin (3-1) took the tough-luck defeat, striking out 10 and walking none in seven innings of work.
The series will continue with a 2:05 p.m. first pitch on Saturday. Hayden Kettler (2-2, 2.13 ERA) gets the starting nod for Baylor, while Tech’s DH from Friday, McMillon (3-0, 3.43), will return to the mound.