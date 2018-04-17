Happy days are here again for Richard Cunningham.
The Baylor junior, who missed several weeks earlier in the season with a pair of injuries, connected for a three-run, go-ahead home run to send the Bears to a 5-4 win over visiting Texas Southern on Tuesday night at Baylor Ballpark.
The Bears (18-17) had been scuffling along after series losses to Oklahoma and Texas, but now they’ve suddenly made an uptick, winning four of their last five against a variety of less-imposing non-conference foes.
Against Texas Southern (16-21), Baylor trailed 3-1 entering the seventh, when Cunningham’s heroics shot the Bears into the lead. After a T.J. Raguse walked with one out and Nick Loftin reached on a plunking, Cunningham turned on Peyton Schneider’s offering and powered it over the right-field wall for a huge three-run home run, his fourth of the season.
The homer, which traveled roughly 380 feet and left the bat at 104 mph based on Baylor’s tracking metrics, pushed the Bears to a 4-3 lead that they never relinquished. They increased the lead to 5-3 in the eighth on Cole Haring’s double that scored Davion Downey.
Baylor closer Troy Montemayor yielded three hits and a run to the Tigers in the ninth, before settling down to punch out Ricky Urbano for his eighth save of the year.
Alex Phillips (3-1) notched the win for Baylor in relief of starter Jimmy Winston. Phillips went three innings and gave up just one hit and one run while striking out two and walking none.
Downey and Andy Thomas delivered two hits each in Baylor’s seven-hit effort.
The Bears will turn around and play again on Wednesday against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, then will host rival TCU in a resumption of Big 12 play starting Friday.