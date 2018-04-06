AUSTIN — Richard Cunningham delivered the best game of his Baylor career as he pounded a pair of homers en route to a four-hit night.
But Baylor couldn’t take advantage of Cunningham’s outburst as Texas rallied from an early four-run deficit to cruise to a 9-5 win before 5,391 fans in Friday night’s series opener at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
With their fifth straight Big 12 loss, the Bears (14-14) dropped to 3-7 in conference play heading into Saturday’s 4 p.m. game against the Longhorns (20-12, 7-3).
Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez was impressed by his team’s aggressiveness against Texas starter Nolan Kingham. But the Longhorns kept hammering away at Baylor’s pitchers as they collected 13 hits and eventually pulled away with a three-run eighth.
“I was really happy that our guys got one of the best pitchers in the conference out in the third inning,” Rodriguez said. “I tell you what, I was really happy to see guys going up there being aggressive and taking really good swings on balls, being able to find some holes and get some hits.”
Cunningham came into the game with just one homer this season, but he blasted a two-run shot over the left-field fence in the first inning and a solo shot off the right-field foul pole in the sixth.
“I think it’s a combination of everything,” Cunningham said. “It was one of those nights where you just feel so good in the box that regardless of what’s coming you know you can get the barrel to it. I was so grateful to lift a couple and grateful that they stayed fair.”
The Bears had all the early momentum as they opened up a 4-0 lead after the first two innings.
After Nick Loftin opened the game with a single, Cunningham drilled his two-run homer over the right-field fence.
Kingman quickly got into trouble in the second inning when Davion Downey opened with a single for the first of his three hits and Cole Haring reached on Kingham’s throwing error on a bunt. Downey scored on T.J. Raguse’s ground out and Haring came across on Loftin’s run-scoring single.
The Bears had a chance to extend their lead in the third when they loaded the bases with no outs with Davis Wendzel’s single, Downey’s double off Kingham and Haring’s walk off reliever Matt Whelan.
But the Longhorns escaped with no damage. Josh Bissonette grounded back to Whelan who forced out Wendzel at home. Then shortstop David Hamilton made the defensive play of the night when he fielded Raguse’s high chopper past second base and turned a double play to end the threat.
“He has tremendous range over there and I’ve got to tip my hat to him because he made it look really easy,” Rodriguez said. “He did a good job. It’s unfortunate that we weren’t able to execute because that was a pretty good opportunity for us.”
The Longhorns cut Baylor’s lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the third when D.J. Petrinsky’s two-run homer carried over the left-field fence.
Batting around in the fifth, the Longhorns scored four runs off Baylor starter Hayden Kettler to grab a 6-4 edge.
Jake McKenzie reached on shortstop Nick Loftin’s throwing error before Duke Ellis placed a bunt single. After Petrinsky put runners in scoring position with a bunt, Tate Shaw hammered a two-run triple to the center-field fence to tie the game at 4-4.
Shaw scored on Masen Hibbeler’s sacrifice fly to give the Longhorns a 5-4 edge before Kody Clemens walked, moved to second on a passed ball and scored on Ryan Reynold’s’ single. That was the last pitch for Kettler (3-3) as Joe Heineman relieved and struck out Hamilton to end the inning.
“The problem was that we can’t play defense behind him,” Rodriguez said. “We make some mistakes and Texas was able to capitalize on those mistakes. The frustrating part, and that’s part of his growth, he wasn’t able to minimize runs when those things happen.”
With his second homer off the right-field foul pole, Cunningham cut Texas’ lead to 6-5 in the sixth.
The Longhorns finally got Cunningham when he ended the eighth with a ground out to strand Bissonette in scoring position with the potential game-tying run.
The Longhorns put the game away with a three-run eighth as they collected five hits, including four off Troy Montemayor, who gave up run-scoring singles by Petrinsky and Shaw with two outs. The Longhorns added another run when Hibbeler drilled a run-scoring single off Ryan Leckich.
Parker Joe Robinson (2-0) got the win for Texas as he allowed two hits and run in two innings.