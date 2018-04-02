The hitting has gone into hiding for the Baylor baseball team.
The Bears again failed to string together much offense in dropping a 6-1 game to Texas State on Monday night at Baylor Ballpark. It’s the fourth straight loss for Baylor (13-13), and drops the team to .500 for the first time since the Bears were 5-5.
Three Bobcat pitchers limited Baylor to only four hits. Anthony Pagano opened with four scoreless innings, while Broc Bosse (2-0) followed with three strong innings in which he gave up only one hit.
Texas State (16-11-1) had less trouble scoring runs. By the time Baylor ever illuminated the scoreboard, the Bobcats had built a 6-0 lead. Texas State got things going with two in the second inning and two more in the third, drilling six hits in three innings off BU starter Alex Phillips (2-1). Ryan Newman launched a two-run home run in the second, and Jared Huber had a two-run, two-out single in the third.
Baylor scored its only run of the game on Shea Langeliers’ solo home run in the seventh.
The Bears will host Lamar at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday. They resume Big 12 play this weekend when they travel to Texas.