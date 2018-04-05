Steve Rodriguez has his fingers, his toes and maybe even his eyebrows crossed that sophomore pitcher Cody Bradford will be available to start one of Baylor baseball’s games against Texas, either Saturday or Sunday. Bradford missed last week’s start with Oklahoma when he tweaked his hip and groin in practice right before the series with the Sooners.
But what if Bradford can’t go? What’s the Plan B?
“You know, I’ve had a lot of success with a guy who comes in and pitches named TBA,” Rodriguez said. “TBA can be a pretty good pitcher for us, somewhat deceptive.”
TBA is, of course, the acronym for To Be Announced, and as of Thursday afternoon that’s where Baylor stands with regard to its pitching plan for the series against the second-place Longhorns (19-12 overall, 6-3 in Big 12). Rodriguez plans to shift his usual Saturday starter Hayden Kettler to the mound for Friday’s opener, but beyond that he has not named a starter for the final two games of the series.
Nevertheless, he is optimistic that Bradford, who is 3-2 with a 2.95 ERA on the year, will be able to go. The left-hander threw a bullpen session on Wednesday without difficulty. The plan is to see how he feels prior to Saturday’s second game of the series with UT, and then go from there, although Rodriguez said that they’ll be “over-cautious” and not rush anything.
“Quite honestly, I think Cody will be able to pitch for us, we just want to make sure he’s able to do it without re-injuring himself,” Rodriguez said.
No matter who pitches, it won’t matter if Baylor’s hitters don’t awaken from their recent slumber. The Bears have produced a meager .183 batting average in their last five games, resulting in a 1-4 record over that stretch.
Has the opposing pitching just been that good, or do Baylor’s batters need to make some adjustments? Rodriguez said that it’s a little of both, but he’s mostly concerned with making sure the Bears don’t beat themselves up mentally.
Rodriguez recalled that during his own days in the minor leagues, he had a stretch where he went 2-for-72 at the plate, and “I wasn’t doing anything wrong,” he said.
“There’s one thing people don’t know and it’s just baseball,” Rodriguez said. “I was showing (Baylor catcher) Shea Langeliers a pitch he hit out against Texas State, and then I showed him the (at-bat) before that where he flew out on the exact same pitch.
“So sometimes it’s just timing and sometimes it’s just baseball. Sometimes it’s kids just getting repetitions. Sometimes you hit the ball hard and it’s right at people. So you try to overanalyze and try to do things rather than just continuing to grind.”
Baylor freshman Nick Loftin, who has experienced his own roller-coaster ride at the dish this year, said that another offensive eruption could be right around the corner for the Bears.
“We’re a really good-hitting ball club and we’ve proven that many a times,” said Loftin, who had nine RBIs in his past 10 games. “We just need to get hot. And we’ll get hot eventually.”
Speaking of sizzling sluggers, Baylor’s pitchers must be careful to not catch too much of the fat part of the strike zone when UT’s Kody Clemens steps into the box. The junior first baseman, the son of Texas and Major League Baseball legend Roger Clemens, leads the Big 12 in home runs (8) and total bases (76), ranks second in the league in walks (25) and slugging percentage (.679), and sits third in RBIs (30).
Asked if the Bears will avoid throwing strikes to Clemens, Rodriguez said, “I think you throw strikes to everybody. That’s the thing – Kody Clemens is a very good hitter, obviously, but just like everybody else, they can be gotten out. Our job is to make sure we find those holes and keep them off-balance and mix some things up, keep things different, and hopefully he gets himself out, and we make good pitches and just do it ourselves.”
Baylor is in need of a couple of Big 12 wins after getting hit with the business end of Oklahoma’s sweeping brooms last weekend in Norman. The Bears acknowledge that there is still a lot of baseball to come on the schedule – the team has five more conference series as well as a weekend non-conference series with Memphis – but they’re aiming to seize the opportunity that lies before them in Austin.
“It was low, not much energy (last weekend). Obviously it’s not as much fun when you’re not winning,” Kettler said. “But I think it was big for us to get a win on Tuesday night (against Lamar). That got us some confidence, got us moving in the right direction. So we talked, and everybody is excited, we’re hungry, and this weekend is going to be a big test for us.”