Steve Rodriguez may have been born and raised in Las Vegas, but he called the state of California home for many years. So no way was someone going to be able to stump him with a California-related quiz.
A skeptic tried: Hey, coach, you know the song “Going Back to Cali?”
“I’m well aware of it, yes. LL Cool J, I believe,” Rodriguez said. “Come on, I’m from Vegas, you’ve got to give me that.”
It would be an appropriate tune for Rodriguez and the Baylor baseball team to crank up this weekend, as the NCAA tabbed the Bears as the No. 2 seed in the Stanford Regional in Palo Alto, Calif. Baylor (36-19) will face third-seeded Cal State Fullerton (32-23) at 4 p.m. Central on Friday at Stanford’s Sunken Diamond.
Host Stanford and Wright State (39-15) will square off in the other first-round game at the regional at 9 p.m. Central on Friday. The Cardinal (44-10) are the top seed at the regional and the No. 2 seed overall nationally.
For Rodriguez and California-bred players like Josh Bissonette, Andy Thomas and Davis Wendzel, the thought of a trip back to the West Coast held plenty of appeal.
“What’s great is when we went to UCLA, we had more fans than they did,” Rodriguez said. “From my perspective, I think it’s pretty awesome that the Baylor Nation following is going to be in full force out there. I know several people who own restaurants up there (in the Palo Alto area), so we’re going to eat really well. I’m well aware of that.
“I just enjoy the fact that we’re going to a place where kids have families there and obviously don’t get to come to a lot of our games at home, and they get to experience this.”
Before Monday’s NCAA selection show even began, the Baylor players lazily reclined in a set of chairs, many still wearing their Big 12 championship caps from the day before. They couldn’t have possibly looked more relaxed. Such is the feeling when you’re already assured of being in the field, as the Bears were after claiming the program’s first-ever Big 12 tournament title following a zany, 11-inning, 6-5 victory over TCU Sunday in Oklahoma City.
“We’re excited. What a privilege to be in, first and foremost,” said Baylor DH Richard Cunningham, who delivered both the game-tying hit in the ninth and scored the game-winning run in the 11th against the Frogs. “Praise God that we get to go play postseason baseball against incredible competition. California is kind of this team’s second home, with Coach Rod and all of our players. We’re going to play the guys that they know best. So what a treat, what a privilege, we get to go play in beautiful California against great competition. It’s going to be really exciting.”
Thomas, Baylor’s sophomore first baseman, grew up in Murrieta, Calif., between Los Angeles and San Diego. So the Stanford Regional isn’t exactly a ground-rule double away from his backyard – more like a six-plus hour drive – but it’s still a heck of a lot closer to home than Waco.
“Yeah, I’m super-pumped,” Thomas said. “We got placed in a pretty good regional. We’re excited to go and compete our butts off for Baylor Nation and everybody here.”
Teams like Stanford and Fullerton were frequent opponents of Rodriguez’s Pepperdine teams, so he’s not unfamiliar with their coaches or style of baseball. Though, he noted, “Haven’t known them or seen them for three years. I don’t know anything about them, so we have to get (scouting) reports and start doing some research.
“It’s just like any other regional for us right now, it’s not like we have any familiarity with any of these guys. I just know the coaches, that’s just from past history. But, they’re good teams, they’re quality teams, they both won their respective leagues. So, we have to go out there and do our best.”
Fullerton won the Big West with an 18-6 conference record, and owns a long and storied tradition in college baseball, dating back to the days that the late Augie Garrido coached there. The Titans feature one of the most commanding mound presences in the country in Colton Eastman. The junior right-hander boasts a 9-3 record with a 2.26 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 103.2 innings. He opened conference play with a no-hitter against UC-Santa Barbara on March 29.
Of course, Baylor can counter with Big 12 Pitcher of the Year Cody Bradford, who owns a 7-5 record with a 2.38 ERA and 88 strikeouts. So, this first-round clash could roll out one of the top pitching matchups in the entire tournament.
Few teams across the country can match Baylor in sheer confidence. The Bears have won 22 of their past 25 games, including six in a row entering the NCAA tournament. Sunday’s game to close out their stay in Bricktown will go down as one of the wildest in program history, as Baylor capitalized on a pair of fly balls in the ninth inning that appeared as though they’d be caught for the final out that instead dropped in for hits.
That miraculous rally helped set the stage for another in the bottom of the 11th, when Shea Langeliers finally drove in the title-clinching run with an RBI single up the box. A wild celebration ensued, and it accompanied the Bears onto the bus on their way back to Waco.
But Monday signaled a new day, and planning for another, even bigger tournament.
“You do have to get back to reality a little bit, but you also have to carry the confidence that we have,” Cunningham said. “Yesterday was such a ridiculous game, that you need to figure out a way to win those games. Now we know how to win in the postseason, and you’re going to have to play good teams regardless of where you go. You might as well go play the best ones, so this is going to be a blast.”
Bear Facts: For the first time, the NCAA seeded each of the top 16 seeds, which pitted regionals together based on seeding rather than geography. The Stanford Regional is paired up with the Coastal Carolina Regional, so the winners of those two foursomes would meet in the Super Regional round. The highest-seeded remaining team would host. … Baylor’s NCAA appearance is the 20th in school history and the second straight. It’s the first time the Bears have made back-to-back appearances since appearing in four straight regionals from 2009-12. … Baylor has not played any of its regional foes this season. All-time, the Bears are 4-8 against Fullerton, 1-0 against Stanford and have never played Wright State. The victory over Stanford came in the championship game of the 2005 Waco Regional, when the Bears pulled out a 4-3 thriller in 12 innings. They went on to the College World Series that year.