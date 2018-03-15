Brice Cherry
When August Edmun Garrido Jr. – better known as Augie – died on Thursday at age 79, the headline writers revived some familiar labels.
Hero. Mentor. Icon. Legend. Winner.
Not an inappropriate title in the lot. Augie Garrido lived up to every one. Yet while accurate, those are the types of descriptions that should be etched on statues and plaques. Augie was a legend, sure, but he was also approachable. That’s why when I learned of the passing of college baseball’s all-time wins leader, I considered another word.
Gentleman.
Garrido was a big-timer who didn’t big-time people. He was gracious with his time, whether he was dealing with fans, players, the media or even rival coaches.
“I had a chance to play against Augie when he was the coach at Cal State Fullerton, and we won in Omaha,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said on Thursday. “We beat the Cal State Fullerton Titans that he was coaching at the time in 1992, and I just remember him coming up to me and congratulating me in such a humble and gracious manner.
“Then when I got here and I had the chance to coach against him, which for me, you kind of grow up and idolize those guys as coaches just because they have such great careers. When I had the chance to coach against him, for me it was one of those giddy moments. Kind of like my first day in the big leagues, when I’m sitting there watching a bunch of guys that I grew up collecting their baseball cards, and they’re on the same field that I am. It was kind of similar to that.”
Garrido was a gold mine for reporters. He answered questions with an intelligence and perspective that was all his own. He could be philosophical – we sometimes called him college baseball’s Zen master – or whimsical. Sometimes, both at once.
In 2011, the NCAA deadened the bats, and the general perception was that Texas benefited even more than most teams, because of its powerful pitching staff. I’ll never forget Garrido’s response when I asked him about that notion.
“Are the bats better for us? I don’t know. That’s just somebody’s opinion,” Garrido said. “I learned several years ago that the reasons Texas has the vast geographical boundaries it does is because of all the opinions.”
Former Longhorns pitcher Huston Street called Garrido a “genius.” Certainly, the numbers that are scrawled across Garrido’s career bio serve as a staggering testimony to the Einstein of college baseball. He won 1,975 games in his career. Will Hunting’s math equations are easier to comprehend than that number. Consider this: Garrido’s win total is some 300 more than TCU’s Jim Schlossnagle, Texas Tech’s Tim Tadlock, UT’s David Pierce and Baylor’s Rodriguez have combined to accumulate.
But he was as amicable as he was mythological.
When Rodriguez joined the Big 12 coaching fraternity before the 2016 season, none other than Garrido was the first to welcome him to the league.
“He was one of the first guys to contact me, saying, ‘Hey, welcome to the Big 12, look forward to having you and seeing you.’ Of course he always makes a comment about ’92,” Rodriguez said. “He’d say, ‘I still remember the ’92 diving play you made.’ He’d always make that comment to me. That just tells you what kind of a great man he is, to bring up something I did against him, that just tells you what kind of a great human he is.”
