Since joining the Big 12 in 2013, TCU has enjoyed a well-earned reputation as one of the noisiest hitting lineups in the conference.
Cody Bradford shushed those Frogs on Friday.
Making his return to a Friday night starting role for the first time in nearly a month, Baylor’s Bradford dialed up a one-hit shutout as the Bears blanked the Frogs, 6-0, in the series opener at Baylor Ballpark. Bradford allowed only two baserunners on a single and a walk, and gathered a career-best 10 strikeouts.
“I can’t put words to it right now. My adrenaline is still going,” said Bradford, who missed his start at Oklahoma before pitching on Saturday in Baylor’s last two series. “But I’ve been dreaming about a game like that my entire life, and tonight the Good Lord made it come true.”
It was the first time TCU (19-15 overall, 6-6 Big 12) had been limited to one hit in a game since a loss to San Diego State in April of 2008.
From the first pitch forward, Bradford rocked along with a rhythm unmatched even by Baylor Ballpark’s hit-spinning DJ. Bradford needed only 12 pitches to get through the first inning, and opened with three perfect frames.
Not only did he open by retiring nine TCU hitters in a row, but he closed the game by setting down the final 17 to pick up his first career game.
Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said that despite the performance, Bradford didn’t have his “best stuff” and relied on a well-executed game plan and “shotgun command” around the zone. Meaning, that when he missed his intended target, he didn’t miss by much and was still effective, like throwing a fastball on the outside corner instead of the inside corner.
“Those are the things that are part of his maturity, watching him go through that and still be able to compete and fight and give us an opportunity to win,” Rodriguez said. “Being able to hold TCU, which is a pretty offensive team, to one hit, those are pretty memorable moments and I’m pretty happy for him to be able to get that.”
Bradford encountered trouble in the fourth when he yielded a leadoff walk to Zach Humphreys and a one-out single to A.J. Balta. However, the pitcher didn’t blink, and kept the shutout intact by getting Michael Landestoy on a pop fly before striking out TCU centerfielder Johnny Rizer.
He also benefited from some luscious leather at his back, including a SportsCenter-worthy, big league-quality play from Tucker Cascadden in the seventh inning. The Baylor shortstop sprinted deep into the hole to come up with a sharp grounder off the bat of Landestoy, then pivoted and gunned a strong throw to first to rob the TCU designated hitter of a hit.
“Usually, I can get to the ball, the issue is finishing it,” Cascadden said. “Really, when I got to it, my biggest thing was just get up fast so I have a shot at getting that guy. I got up, and I saw in my peripheral that he was like halfway down the line. And I just had to focus on making a good throw right there. I gave Andy (Thomas) a good, long hop. I felt really good after that, I’m not going to lie, it was fun.”
Bradford said he “almost lost my voice” while cheering after Cascadden’s play, before remembering that he had to calm down and still get two more outs in the inning. But he greeted his teammate with a hearty hug in the dugout after the inning.
“I gave a couple of guys hugs tonight after some big plays,” Bradford said. “Words can’t put (meaning) to it, and when you can trust your defense like that it’s really fun to pitch.”
Befitting a night that ended with a postgame fireworks show over the left-field fence, the Bears (20-17, 4-9) also produced enough offensive pyrotechnics to dazzle the home crowd as well.
The Bears staked Bradford to a quick 1-0 advantage. In the bottom of the first, Nick Loftin led off by reaching on a high chopper on the third-base side. Richard Cunningham followed by ripping a hustling double to the gap in left-center field, and two batters later Andy Thomas poked a single the other way to left to drive home Loftin.
Baylor put some distance between itself and the Frogs in the fourth, chasing TCU starter Nick Lodolo in the process. With two out and two on, Loftin produced his second high-chopping infield single of the night, scoring both runners. Lodolo then hit Cunningham with a pitch before Davis Wendzel smoked a two-run single into left.
The four-run flurry pushed Baylor’s lead to 5-0, and effectively sapped the Frogs’ energy.
The Bears padded their advantage an inning later when Shea Langeliers sent a solo home run skyward over the left-field wall. It was Langeliers’ eighth bomb of the year, extending his team lead.
But this night was about Bradford. The BU ace couldn’t stop smiling after the game, with good reason. A career-best outing against an archrival, in his return to his old Friday night ace role?
It doesn’t get much better than that.
“It’s starting to get really regular, like a normal thing for him,” Cascadden said. “The whole team is really, really confident when he’s on the mound.”
Weather permitting, the Bears and Frogs will resume the series at 3:05 p.m. Saturday.