OKLAHOMA CITY — Blake Brewster hit a solo homer in the third inning and No. 4 seed Oklahoma eliminated top seed Texas from the Big 12 Tournament with a 3-1 victory on Thursday.
Brewster entered the game with just one home run and a .129 batting average this season. Levi Prater got the win in one inning of relief for the Sooners (35-22).
Big 12 Player of the Year Kody Clemens had two hits for Texas (37-20), but he struck out swinging with a runner on in the eighth. Longhorns coach David Pierce was ejected for arguing.
Kyler Murray's RBI single scored Cade Harris in the first inning for Oklahoma, and Brewster's blast put the Sooners up 2-0. Domenic DeRenzo doubled to score Brandon Zaragoza and make it 3-0 in the fifth.
Andy McGuire scored in the fifth to put Texas on the board, but that's all the Longhorns got.
Texas Tech 6, Oklahoma State 2
Cameron Warren hit two home runs and No. 3 seed Texas Tech eliminated No. 2 seed Oklahoma State with a victory in the Big 12 Tournament.
Warren knocked in three runs and scored twice for the Red Raiders (39-16). The lower seeds won the first six games of the tournament. Oklahoma State (29-24-1) won it last season as a No. 8 seed.
Oklahoma State’s Jon Littell opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning. Warren cranked a solo homer in the second and a two-run blast in the third to put the Red Raiders up 3-1. Both came against Carson Teel, Oklahoma State’s All-Big 12 first-team pitcher.
Christian Funk’s RBI single in the fourth scored Littell to trim Tech’s lead to 3-2, but the Red Raiders scored three runs in the seventh.