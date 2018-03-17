Even God’s decision to water the grass couldn’t slip up the suddenly surging Baylor baseball team.
Hayden Kettler turned in a splendid day’s work on the mound, and the Bears used a late-inning gusher of runs to take down No. 8 Texas Tech, 12-2, on Saturday before a crowd of 3,215 at Baylor Ballpark. It gives Baylor a series win over the defending Big 12 champion in the conference-opening weekend, and it’s the seventh win in the past eight games for the Bears (10-6, 2-0).
“Texas Tech is, by far, one of the best teams we’ll see this year,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “Very talented group offensively and on the mound. The arms they’re running out there are very impressive. So very happy with the 2-0 start, but it’s like I told them, we just need to make sure we worry about ourselves, that we play good baseball and execute the way we have been offensively, and continue to pitch like that, and I like our chances against anybody.”
A late afternoon rainstorm forced a delay of nearly two hours, with Baylor leading 6-1 in the bottom of the seventh.
But the rain only delayed the inevitable – a lightning strike by Baylor’s bats, which put the game of reach with a seven-run seventh.
“I made it pretty clear to our guys when we put the tarp on and had the rain delay, ‘We’re going to have about an hour before we get going, just because of the lightning and stuff like that,’” Rodriguez said. “I told them, ‘Now is not the time to start taking it easy. We’ve got two big innings left to really maximize some things.’ What you really don’t want to do is throw at-bats away.
“I made my point pretty clear. So I think they did a great job. They came out and scored seven runs that inning, so I’m really happy.”
For the second straight day, Baylor’s pitchers effectively drained the gunpowder from Texas Tech’s usually smoking bats. After Cody Bradford and Troy Montemayor combined to shut out the Red Raiders in Friday’s 2-0 series-opening win, Kettler and Kyle Hill teamed up to do the trick on Saturday.
Kettler mixed speeds nicely, and faced four batters or fewer in four of the six innings in which he took the mound. He logged 5.2 innings in all, surrendering only three hits and one run while striking out three and walking four.
Texas Tech struck first on the scoreboard in the third, but Kettler dodged what could have been a far more painful gut punch. The Red Raiders (16-5, 0-2) loaded the bases with no outs, sandwiching a pair of walks around a Braxton Fulford single. Kettler limited the damage to just one run when he coaxed a 4-6-3 double play grounder from Michael Davis, then whiffed Tech’s dangerous three-hole hitter Josh Jung for the third out.
That moment seemed big at the time, and it turned out to be huge.
“I was so excited, so excited,” Kettler said. “I just stepped off the rubber and looked at the situation, saw that we had bases loaded with the heart of their lineup coming up, and I just took a deep breath and told myself, ‘Look, I’m a ground ball guy.’ I tell myself every week, ‘I’m a ground ball guy,’ so I’m one pitch away from a 4-6-3 and then just one from getting out of this thing.
“I was able to get the ground ball and the 4-6-3, and that was huge, our defense made a great play. Once we had gotten that second out I knew that this was my time to lock in. I did the hard part. So being able to get the third out was really big.”
Baylor finally cracked Tech starter John McMillon’s shell in the fifth. Davion Downey rolled a one-out single into right, the freshman’s second hit of the day. After Downey advanced to second on a wild pitch and Shea Langeliers popped out to center, Davis Wendzel launched a rocket to left. The ball didn’t leave the yard, but it did sail over the head of Tech’s diving leftfielder Brian Klein, dropping onto the warning track for an RBI double.
With the game tied at 1 entering the bottom of the sixth, the Bears did some scratching and some punching to score four runs and seize control.
Josh Bissonette got things started with an innocent-looking bloop, one-out single to right. Tucker Cascadden followed by reaching on an error by Tech shortstop Michael Davis, then the runners advanced 90 feet on a balk. Baylor took its first lead when Cole Haring chopped a ground ball toward the Tech third baseman Jung, whose throw home to try to cut down Bissonette skipped past the catcher.
Wendzel drove in another run when he took Caleb Kilian’s pitch off the shoulder with the bases loaded. Then Andy Thomas delivered the big hit that Baylor had been seeking when he punched a two-run single through the infield and into right, extending the BU lead to 5-1.
As it turned out, Baylor was just getting started. The dam burst in the seventh, as the Bears ripped five hits, including RBI knocks by Langeliers, Thomas, Richard Cunningham and Bissonette.
Thomas, who went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and is hitting a team-best .389, said that the Bears talked about busting the game open during the rain delay.
“As a team we kind of meshed in there and said, ‘You know what? Let’s pour some more on here.’ We were winning 6-1 at the time, but we just decided, ‘Hey, we’ve got more in the tank.’ We finished well, I think,” Thomas said.
Hill (2-0) picked up the win in relief of Kettler, while Kilian (1-1) suffered the loss for the Red Raiders.
Baylor will try for the series sweep at 1:05 p.m. Sunday, but no matter what happens the Bears will walk away from the weekend with their first series win over a top 10-ranked foe since 2016.
“I think it shows what we’re capable of,” Kettler said.
Thomas agreed. “Confidence is the number one thing, but knowing that we are a good team and a contributor in this conference,” he said. “We knew it in the beginning. We started off a little bit slow, but picking up into Big 12 play we’re going to continue to do well.”