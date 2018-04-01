The Baylor baseball team will try to snap a three-game losing streak when it hosts Texas State on Monday.
The Bears (13-12) were swept by Oklahoma in Norman, being outscored by the Sooners, 15-7. However, they’ve been solid in mid-week contests, going 3-1 thus far.
The Bobcats (15-11-1) have also endured a rough patch of late, dropping six of their past seven.
This will mark the first of two meetings between the teams this month, as Baylor will travel to San Marcos on April 24.
First pitch at Baylor Ballpark is 6:35 p.m.