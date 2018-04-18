Helped along by an eight-run second inning, the Baylor baseball team chopped down Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 14-4, on Wednesday night at Baylor Ballpark.
It was Baylor’s fifth win in the past six outings.
The Bears (19-17) already led 2-1 when their second-inning eruption started to bubble. Richard Cunningham and Davis Wendzel both connected for home runs in the inning, with Cunningham launching a three-run swat for the second straight day. Wendzel followed up Cunningham’s jack with a solo homer to left-center. Both hitters now have five homers on the year, second on the team to Shea Langeliers’ seven.
But the Bears were just getting started. Davion Downey (RBI single), Cole Haring (RBI single) and Josh Bissonette (two-run double) all got in on the act, as Baylor tagged six hits in the inning. It was Baylor’s second-most prolific inning of the season, after the nine-run fourth the Bears put together in a 17-5 win over Prairie View A&M on March 26.
Baylor also received a fine pitching performance from left-hander Ryan Leckich. The sophomore from Port Neches-Groves produced a career-high five innings and struck out a personal-best seven batters. He walked one and gave up only one run on one hit.
Leckich improved to 3-2 with the win.
Pine Bluff (13-17) finished with just five hits against the BU pitching. The Golden Lions did come up with a three-run eighth inning, after producing three walks and three hits against BU relievers Collin Garrett and Collin Sharp.
Nick Loftin, who started the game at shortstop, closed things out with a scoreless inning on the mound. Loftin now has two scoreless appearances on the season.
Wendzel, Cunningham and Bissonette all tallied three hits in Baylor’s 15-hit outburst. Cunningham also scored three runs and drove in four.
Antoine Luster (2-4) suffered the loss for Pine Bluff, coughing up eight runs in 1.2 innings.
Next up for Baylor is a three-game series with rival TCU beginning Friday. The preseason No. 1 pick in the Big 12, the Frogs will come in with an 19-14 overall mark and a 6-5 Big 12 record, fifth in the league. Baylor is 3-9 in Big 12 action.